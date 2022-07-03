 Skip to content
(ABC News)   The Uvalde school district police chief can now hide from the public   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
shinji3i
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He could always resign from life if he wanted.
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well Officer Dwyer, we're ready for your closeup
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
19 officers will have to live the rest of their lives with the echoes of gunshots and screams that went on for over an hour, wondering why they never went in without orders.
 
rfenster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ko_kyi: 19 officers will have to live the rest of their lives with the echoes of gunshots and screams that went on for over an hour, wondering why they never went in without orders.


One does not need to wait for orders when they hear death and mayhem happening on the other side of an unlocked door.
 
