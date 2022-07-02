 Skip to content
(Everett Herald)   Roomates argue about ebay sales, one pulls out a sword and the other a gun. There can be only one   (heraldnet.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is for fighting, and this is for fun?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
gunmagwarehouse.comView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid as it might be in a life-or-death situation, I'm not sure I could use a gun in a house because I'd be worried about the backstop.  But I'm definitely on the side of the gun owner in this case.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, swords bigger than a gladius are more of a hindrance inside of a building...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities arrived to find a man lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his pelvis.

Damn. Went for the dick shot.
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Authorities arrived to find a man lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his pelvis.

Damn. Went for the dick shot.


Need a Snohomish tag.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Stupid as it might be in a life-or-death situation, I'm not sure I could use a gun in a house because I'd be worried about the backstop.  But I'm definitely on the side of the gun owner in this case.


 You'd be more worried about getting hacked to death and do exactly what this guy did.

Or you'd get hacked to death.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Authorities arrived to find a man lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his pelvis.

Damn. Went for the dick shot.


Either that or panic-fired before bringing the barrel all the way up, or missed a leg shot. But if he did think to himself "I'm gonna shoot this guy's dick off" I wouldn't blame him.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Two items for sale. Gun, rarely used. Sword, like new.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Unsung_Hero: Stupid as it might be in a life-or-death situation, I'm not sure I could use a gun in a house because I'd be worried about the backstop.  But I'm definitely on the side of the gun owner in this case.

You'd be more worried about getting hacked to death and do exactly what this guy did.

Or you'd get hacked to death.


No, I'd run the fark away and let the cops deal with it.  FFS, being attacked with a sword in my own home is NOT something high enough on the risk assessment list that I'd have a concealed firearm while lounging around the house.

And if I had to protect my wife or kid, I'd take a chance with the selection of medieval weaponry I have in my collection... assuming I wouldn't just use an improvised weapon.  A sword is lousy protection against something heavy thrown at your head.

But mostly I don't have any crazy people visiting my home who might try to kill me.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Arkkuss: Unsung_Hero: Stupid as it might be in a life-or-death situation, I'm not sure I could use a gun in a house because I'd be worried about the backstop.  But I'm definitely on the side of the gun owner in this case.

You'd be more worried about getting hacked to death and do exactly what this guy did.

Or you'd get hacked to death.

No, I'd run the fark away and let the cops deal with it....wharrgarbl.


And thats how you'd end up getting shot.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Authorities arrived to find a man lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his pelvis.

Damn. Went for the dick shot.


Could have been trained by Chris Partlow.

S4E12 Michael in training Paintball
Youtube oGGQDFJIsxA
 
paswa17
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Current bid: stabby sword
<bam bam>
You have been outbid
 
Summoner101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: [Fark user image 400x168] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Unsung_Hero: Arkkuss: Unsung_Hero: Stupid as it might be in a life-or-death situation, I'm not sure I could use a gun in a house because I'd be worried about the backstop.  But I'm definitely on the side of the gun owner in this case.

You'd be more worried about getting hacked to death and do exactly what this guy did.

Or you'd get hacked to death.

No, I'd run the fark away and let the cops deal with it....wharrgarbl.

And thats how you'd end up getting shot.


If I get shot by a guy with a sword, well, I'm pretty sure there's nothing in the world that would have prepared me for that outcome.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Authorities arrived to find a man lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his pelvis.

Damn. Went for the dick shot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think, at this point, "samurai" swords have killed more poor white trash than they have actual samurai.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: If I get shot by a guy with a sword, well, I'm pretty sure there's nothing in the world that would have prepared me for that outcome.


qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Stupid as it might be in a life-or-death situation, I'm not sure I could use a gun in a house because I'd be worried about the backstop.  But I'm definitely on the side of the gun owner in this case.


I'd rather have to do some cleaning than be stabbed
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: Unsung_Hero: If I get shot by a guy with a sword, well, I'm pretty sure there's nothing in the world that would have prepared me for that outcome.

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 600x212]


Yep.  It was not an uncommon concept for a while, but they never caught on because they combined a gun and a blade in a really, really shiatty gun/blade.  I think I'm justified in not preparing for a gun/blade scenario.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Unsung_Hero: Stupid as it might be in a life-or-death situation, I'm not sure I could use a gun in a house because I'd be worried about the backstop.  But I'm definitely on the side of the gun owner in this case.

I'd rather have to do some cleaning than be stabbed


And if you're cleaning up a family member's blood because you shot them through an interior wall, that's fine, right?

You ammosexuals are weird.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Stupid as it might be in a life-or-death situation, I'm not sure I could use a gun in a house because I'd be worried about the backstop.  But I'm definitely on the side of the gun owner in this case.


12ga w birdshot.  Not as useful across the yard, but just fine for in the house.  Highly unlikely it goes through both sides of a regular drywalled wall. In my case the drywall is over shiplap so I feel there is even less rush.

If the shot is across the yard, am I really at risk or can I just close the door and call the cops then wait with the weapon pointed at the door.
 
