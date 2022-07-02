 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Sheriff gives Florida man a hand   (local10.com) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For someone, somewhere in America, this weekend is the last weekend they have all 10 fingers.

This gentleman got a head start!
 
CCNP
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When asked how this happened, the man said he was stumped.
 
King Something
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
HIgh-five!!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As for number of hands.. he's got one left.

That or he will be all right.
 
JRoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
electric949.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Well give the man a hand!
 
KingVJ
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you don't listen to south Florida Firefighters.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's unclear whether doctors were able to re-attach his hand.

Is the journalist (using the term loosely) at all familiar with how fireworks work?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Golf clap
 
jmr61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People are idiots.

Film at 11.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Golf clap


No sound of one hand clapping.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If there is a site for mass shootings, is there an instructional opportunity to show the loss of fingers, toes, hands, eyes, and the scary 'other,' category through a website?

Like this but with digits/appendages.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/example chart covers 'events' since the June 27th.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What the fark was he messing around with that it blew his whole hand OFF?  I get messing it up badly, but clean off?
 
Taima
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Priapetic: What the fark was he messing around with that it blew his whole hand OFF?  I get messing it up badly, but clean off?


I'm guessing it wasn't something that was purchased from the corner "safe and sane" (🤣) fireworks stand.

/I live in San Diego, we have tons of big boom fireworks brought in from Mexico
//Scares my cat to death 😭
///Slashies!!!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I did that years ago...luckily, it was just a smoke bomb that malfunctioned. Just got a pretty bad burn.

Still hurt like hell.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jtown: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]


There are some real problems being shown in those X-rays...But I can't quite put my finger on it...
 
