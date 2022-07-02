 Skip to content
(AP News) Go big or don't go at all. Bonus points if you guessed where without checking the tag
6
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image image 258x195]


Stop it, Karen! STOP IT!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A 44-year-old Florida woman brought her infant grandchild along with a stash of cocaine and heroin to a recent prison visit, officials said.

I'm sure if they showed her pic we'd be saying, "That's a rough 64".
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe she thought they would arrest her and put her in the same cell with him, and the baby, and they could be a family again.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Its called a day ending in Y throughout the country.  People try to bring in drugs to prisons around the country.  No details about where they were hiding the drugs, but I suspect the kids diaper (bonus points if dirty to deter a search by guards) and gives an excuse to change the kid and get the drugs out.  Its a low probability of success, most illegal items get in via guards/free staff who are less likely to be searched compared to visitors.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
a K-9 named Liberty

Of course the prison dog is named Liberty.
 
