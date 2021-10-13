 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Subby needs a new leaf blower, but still feels it's easier just to set the trees on fire in the fall. Hey...why not both?   (youtube.com)
29 Comments
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally. Something every parent should have in their arsenal.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see a resemblance

imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
Greywar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want one.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The leaf blowers, is there anything more futile?

/I can't get behind that
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
psadventures.netView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wesley Snipes did it better

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I need to do a demo of an extremely dangerous thing that will require a thimble full of fuel, but lets go ahead top the tank off completely because how many shots at self-immolation does a person ever get, right?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy-shiat, That boy ain't right!
 
Mollari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try Bob Cole he's the biggest Leaf blower there is
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prototype for crowd control
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really understand how a leaf blower is easier than a rake.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More nuanced noise pollution with lethality to the operator?

Hmmm...

No, thanks,
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I learned
1) Tony Stark could totally have flown in the very first Iron Man suit.
2) The sound of the jets powering up would have deafened his attackers
3) He would not have flown very far because those things appear to drink fuel like it's going out of style. You could see the tank lowering just for those few seconds.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: The leaf blowers, is there anything more futile?

/I can't get behind that


And this thing is even noisier than the standard leaf-blower. These guys come through every Monday and blow all the leaves, and the trash, from the parking lot, to the creek, to the river, to the Gulf of Mexico and they are probably paid more than a doctor for doing nothing.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's the formatting tool we've been looking for!

computerhope.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dangerous and wasteful... check
Accomplished nothing... check
shiat-eating grin afterwards... check
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just be like Mr. T and chop the trees down. No more trees, no more leaves to rake.
 
Lady J
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Hey, I need to do a demo of an extremely dangerous thing that will require a thimble full of fuel, but lets go ahead top the tank off completely because how many shots at self-immolation does a person ever get, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lady J: fragMasterFlash: Hey, I need to do a demo of an extremely dangerous thing that will require a thimble full of fuel, but lets go ahead top the tank off completely because how many shots at self-immolation does a person ever get, right?

[Fark user image 425x425] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


You go, girl!
 
ongbok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Get a rake you lazy fark
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in California...

https://www.paloaltoonline.com/news/2021/10/13/california-pulls-the-plug-on-gas-powered-leaf-blowers-under-new-law

/finally
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: I don't really understand how a leaf blower is easier than a rake.

If you want the job done fast, a leaf blower is the way to go. In our man-versus-machine rake-off, a handheld blower was twice as twice as fast as a rake. Backpack or wheeled blowers can clear a yard even faster, thanks to their added blowing power
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My OCD leaf-blowing neighbor would splooge himself over such a thing. The old-school commercial Stihl unit he uses is bad enough.

/moving in 3 weeks, so long farkface
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's snowing, there's a pile of snow in the background, and he aims it at... a puddle?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wish I could borrow that and go back to my old neighborhood and see of my old neighbor would like it if I fired that thing up at 8:30 am on a Saturday.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: To Wish Impossible Things: I don't really understand how a leaf blower is easier than a rake.

If you want the job done fast, a leaf blower is the way to go. In our man-versus-machine rake-off, a handheld blower was twice as twice as fast as a rake. Backpack or wheeled blowers can clear a yard even faster, thanks to their added blowing power


I found a better solution. I don't do anything. Leaves are always gone by spring except for a bit where they build up a long the neighbor's fence.  It's a pain to mow there anyway so I'll take the free mulch.
 
Lady J
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Lady J: fragMasterFlash: Hey, I need to do a demo of an extremely dangerous thing that will require a thimble full of fuel, but lets go ahead top the tank off completely because how many shots at self-immolation does a person ever get, right?

[Fark user image 425x425] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

You go, girl!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paleorific
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Fark_Guy_Rob: To Wish Impossible Things: I don't really understand how a leaf blower is easier than a rake.

If you want the job done fast, a leaf blower is the way to go. In our man-versus-machine rake-off, a handheld blower was twice as twice as fast as a rake. Backpack or wheeled blowers can clear a yard even faster, thanks to their added blowing power

I found a better solution. I don't do anything. Leaves are always gone by spring except for a bit where they build up a long the neighbor's fence.  It's a pain to mow there anyway so I'll take the free mulch.


I have a giant oak tree,so raking is mandatory if I want to keep the grass.
 
