(The New Yorker)   Words of wisdom, from an alpaca farmer   (newyorker.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't we have a resident alpaca (or was it llamas?) farmer or 2 here on Fark?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some people are better at breeding than others...

The Breeders - Cannonball
Youtube fxvkI9MTQw4
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The real money's in alpaca feed and medicine.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oblig
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Article appears to be satire.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If heading out to a picnic, alpaca lunch.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trite
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Things I learned in Minecraft, episode 138:

Alpacas have dead aim, impressive range, and spit will KILL you.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Buried lede:

Don't start an alpaca farm.
Seriously. Don't waste the prime years of your life tending to these curly-haired, evil camels. ♦
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Don't we have a resident alpaca (or was it llamas?) farmer or 2 here on Fark?


Here I am!

I know it's a silly article but...

Alpacas are cheap.  If he paid $15000 for an Alpaca he got fleeced (sorry).  We paid like $600 Canadian for 5 of them, all but one with amazing fleece and good breeding stock if we wanted to breed.  For $15000 we could have bought a large commercial herd.

Yes they spit, not that much and almost never at us (the exception being shearing day...  Guaranteed someone is getting a hefty green blast).

Water...  Just put in a stock waterer...  Was this guy really trying to run a farm hand watering?  Also $3k for a vet visit?  Are there not farm vets where he lives?  Ours comes to the house and will treat all 7 animals for a few hundred bucks!

Fighting teeth...  Yeah that's real.  They use them to try and castrate rival males.  However, it's extraordinarily unusual to have domestic alpacas that haven't had them removed.

Poop/manure...  Actually the critters are super polite poopers.  They all go in a single location, and all at once.  Like one wanders over to the poo pile, then within 10 minutes they have all gone in the same place...  There is only one poo pile per pasture.  Once a spring we shovel the deer like dried out poops into a spreader with some grass seed and spread it in the year.  The winter sheltered gets a little bit gross and we pitch it out twice in a season.  The straw and everything in it just goes in a pile and gets turned.  That composts beautifully and every year we use it to fertilize our garden and invite friends to pick it up.  If it ever gets too much we do a trip to the compost pile at the landfill.  Their poop doesn't really smell.

The business side of it...  You could make a living with something like 30 or so breeding animals.  Alpaca meat is expensive.  A really enterprising hobbiest could probably have a nice supplemental income from 5 to 10 animals.  Wool is a giant waste of time because there is so much work processing.  Felt could be a money maker.  We make shoes, slippers, and hats (cowboy, baseball, mountain, cloche).  Not hard to learn, and can sell for enough to make it worth the time.  Spare fibre can be washed and used to fill dog beds...  $20 worth of soft fabric and a zipper and you've got a bed you can sell for more than $100.  Some big frames with window screens for drying poop and a big old food mill and you could sell in burlap sacks as garden supplement.  Little tea bags of ground poop that you steep in a watering can before watering flowers is very high margin.  You just need a couple of good farmers markets or a strong etsy presence to sell everything.

In the winter we do charity photo days where we dress them up silly and invite folks to come over and do family photos for Christmas cards with them. Last year we raised a couple thousand bucks with that too.

Our critters are by far the cheapest and easiest animals I've ever owned. Our little herd costs less than 2 dogs, and moving to the country to have a funny farm also means that you get to live out in the country.

Here's a silly pic of a goat in a train playing peek a boo with an Alpaca to make up for all the text.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Llamas sound more exciting, though.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Invest in Bitcoin.
Hell, I could have started my own cryptocurrency by now-alpacacoin, or some crap like that.
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
