(Axios)   Article complains "car payments look more like mortgage payments". Well, since you'll most likely have to live in your car soon it's actually rather fitting   (axios.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are cheap cars out there.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because you could finance it @ 0% for 150 months or whatever.

Guess what? Reality is here again.
 
Lady J
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: There are cheap cars out there.


well.

I know an american needs a car more than a european, on average.

but do some have bigger cars than they need?  it does seem that way...

there is a bit of me that thinks...
 
Lifeless
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I agree with the underlying principle of TFA.  Cars are a necessity in our society, so companies can set the price as high as they like and enough people will pay for it since they've painted themselves into a corner with the lifestyle they've chosen.
 
Lady J
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
accidentally all over that post.  thanks biden
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hell, sleeping in your car slash home would be ideal if it wasn't illegal. What's up with that?

What Up With That: Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun - SNL
Youtube IHvLhviwK30
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: There are cheap cars out there.


If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, they both have digits.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lady J: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

well.

I know an american needs a car more than a european, on average.

but do some have bigger cars than they need?  it does seem that way...

there is a bit of me that thinks...


Lane sensor alarms, backup cameras, and other useless electronics.  It all raises the price significantly on what would otherwise be affordable cars.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lady J: but do some have bigger cars than they need? it does seem that way...


only about 90% of them.
 
Lady J
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.


why would one need a new car?
 
Iggie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The ultra rich are trying to make this a society where the majority of us don't own property of any kind, and doing so by turning it into a rental economy. If you can't afford to buy a house, you rent. If you can't afford a car, you lease. It's the landed gentry vs the peasants all over again.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Lane sensor alarms, backup cameras, and other useless electronics.


a backup camera is useless?

side mirrors that automatically fold in when you get out of the car.  this is useless.  a backup camera is not useless.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like they'll be real easy to pick up for a song once they get repo-ed.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?


Possibly in a rust area? Around me a car will rot out in about 10 to 12 years. Starting from new prolongs the useful time. Used from down south was the way to go but the used market is similarly dorked right now.
 
Iggie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?


You probably don't need one, but why pay new prices on a used car?

https://abcnews.go.com/Business/car-prices-record-high-chip-shortage-high-demand/story?id=82776041
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?


The used car market almost does not exist because they cannot keep used cars in stock.
 
Lady J
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: NM Volunteer: Lane sensor alarms, backup cameras, and other useless electronics.

a backup camera is useless?

side mirrors that automatically fold in when you get out of the car.  this is useless.  a backup camera is not useless.


it's not useless, but it's very far from necessary.  and certainly not worth the $$ if you're on a budget
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Lady J: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

well.

I know an american needs a car more than a european, on average.

but do some have bigger cars than they need?  it does seem that way...

there is a bit of me that thinks...

Lane sensor alarms, backup cameras, and other useless electronics.  It all raises the price significantly on what would otherwise be affordable cars.


Those features are objectively not useless.
 
Lady J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?

The used car market almost does not exist because they cannot keep used cars in stock.


who's they?
is there not individual to individual car selling/buying?
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
the private seller used car market currently
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: Lady J: but do some have bigger cars than they need? it does seem that way...

only about 90% of them.


But how else can I get my weekly groceries for a family of four if not my fully equipped Chevy Suburban??
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lady J: iheartscotch: Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?

The used car market almost does not exist because they cannot keep used cars in stock.

who's they?
is there not individual to individual car selling/buying?


There is but they get scooped up fast by anyone. Even dealers can scoop them up by offering to take care of minor issues because they know they can flip it for big bucks.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe I shouldn't sell the bike.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lady J: iheartscotch: Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?

The used car market almost does not exist because they cannot keep used cars in stock.

who's they?
is there not individual to individual car selling/buying?


Dealerships. Buying a car is weird in the US. Most cars are sold in the US are sold at dealerships, even used cars. Yes, it's absolutely more expensive. Yes, it's insane. Yes, it's an enforced monopoly. But, the dealerships bribe the shiat out of local politicians to make it all work.

/ Not to say that private sales don't happen...because they definitely do. But...who has $5000 cash to buy a car?
 
swiss8018 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just bought a new car (which I swore I'd never do again after buying new in 2003).  I think used car prices are still high, but I bought new mostly because I wanted an electric drive train and had a lease expiring in December.  Paid MSRP (many others paid $5-10k above MSRP according to the internet) and ordered assuming a long lead time (6-8 months), which ended up being much shorter (2 months.)

A couple of learnings:
1) Cars are still selling stupid fast, especially electric, so be prepared to either a) wait, b) pay, c) both
2) If you have time, put in an order and wait.  It's ok and you'll get what you want, things just take longer to get right now.
3) Good deals are still to be had on financing - I managed to get a loan at 2.59% for 66 months via a local credit union.  In June 2022. I recognize that's not the norm, but at least shop around.
4) The best car to have is one that's already paid for or one you can afford - it's a transportation device, not your identity.  We still own an old Golf TDI that's paid for, and while not fancy, works just fine.
5) There are plenty of areas in the US where one needs a car to get around.  It's a function of geography and infrastructure.  Don't tell people to just move to a city - that's not always realistic.  I say this as somebody who grew up in Switzerland and later lived in large cities in the US with out a car.
6) Electric vehicles are kinda neat - if you have a good way to charge them at home
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?


Because used cars smell like weed/cigarettes and sometimes have bedbugs.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?


It's a fair question, but requires a damned thesis to answer.

Short version: With Right to Repair Laws slow to make the books, car companies are beginning to set computer lockdowns for all repairs. They're also pushing engineers to make cars that are very, VERY difficult to fix.

Example: the Gen 1 Prius required removing the bumper cover, wheel, wheel well, light housing, sublight housing, and a mechanism disassembly to CHANGE THE LIGHT BULB! It cost me $400 to change the damned headlight on the car.

It's not getting generally better either. The backup camera on my Odyssey is starting to fritz. I'm a lot more educated now, but there's a lot of unknown unknowns on this vehicle, and it's going to require more research than ever to make sure I don't go in half cocked. I can't afford $175/hour for dealer repairs. Frankly, I don't think anyone can.

But more people can afford a flat $400-$500 a month with a bumper to bumper warranty (so 2-2.5 mechanic hours). So there a real choice there; do you invest your own waning free time to fix your vehicle when a frankly massive investment in tooling infrastructure, or do you buy new?

I see a legitimate problem here, and not one with a simple answer.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I get emails and mail weekly, sometimes more frequently, from the dealership I bought my car from in 2016 offering a trade-in. No, thanks. Paid it off early, and I'm keeping it until it dies.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: NM Volunteer: Lane sensor alarms, backup cameras, and other useless electronics.

a backup camera is useless?

side mirrors that automatically fold in when you get out of the car.  this is useless.  a backup camera is not useless.


It is useless to me.  I don't want bright distracting things located where the car radio is supposed to go.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's going to get REALLY interesting if a recession hits and car prices drop, leaving a lot of people both looking hot work and underwater in a vehicle that overpaid for.

/A repo man spends his life getting into tense situations...
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?


If you keep your cars for 15-20 years, buying new is a very good idea.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A nice, not base model, reasonable automobile is 27-32K tops.  That's still a lot, but anyone worried they *have* to pay more is incorrect and would be needlessly overextending themselves.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?

It's a fair question, but requires a damned thesis to answer.

Short version: With Right to Repair Laws slow to make the books, car companies are beginning to set computer lockdowns for all repairs. They're also pushing engineers to make cars that are very, VERY difficult to fix.

Example: the Gen 1 Prius required removing the bumper cover, wheel, wheel well, light housing, sublight housing, and a mechanism disassembly to CHANGE THE LIGHT BULB! It cost me $400 to change the damned headlight on the car.

It's not getting generally better either. The backup camera on my Odyssey is starting to fritz. I'm a lot more educated now, but there's a lot of unknown unknowns on this vehicle, and it's going to require more research than ever to make sure I don't go in half cocked. I can't afford $175/hour for dealer repairs. Frankly, I don't think anyone can.

But more people can afford a flat $400-$500 a month with a bumper to bumper warranty (so 2-2.5 mechanic hours). So there a real choice there; do you invest your own waning free time to fix your vehicle when a frankly massive investment in tooling infrastructure, or do you buy new?

I see a legitimate problem here, and not one with a simple answer.


you guys get bent over a lot
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: A nice, not base model, reasonable automobile is 27-32K tops.  That's still a lot, but anyone worried they *have* to pay more is incorrect and would be needlessly overextending themselves.


Yeah, I paid right in the middle there for a reliable and surprisingly roomy car that gets 14mpg more than my last car.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

natazha: Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?

If you keep your cars for 15-20 years, buying new is a very good idea.


I'm hoping to get 20 years out of mine.  Then buy new, so I have a car for another 20 years.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lady J: IRS.Agent.009: NM Volunteer: Lane sensor alarms, backup cameras, and other useless electronics.

a backup camera is useless?

side mirrors that automatically fold in when you get out of the car.  this is useless.  a backup camera is not useless.

it's not useless, but it's very far from necessary.  and certainly not worth the $$ if you're on a budget


I don't think breaking the law is cheaper. Backup cameras are mandatory safety devices on recent cars.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: IRS.Agent.009: NM Volunteer: Lane sensor alarms, backup cameras, and other useless electronics.

a backup camera is useless?

side mirrors that automatically fold in when you get out of the car.  this is useless.  a backup camera is not useless.

It is useless to me.  I don't want bright distracting things located where the car radio is supposed to go.


I added a backup camera and CarPlay touchscreen to my 2005 Corolla and the camera is so incredibly useful for when I'm trying to do on street parking in Seattle. When I'm squeezing in and out of tight spaces I can use it to get within inches of the bumper of the car behind me because I made sure to adjust the camera so the edge of my bumper is visible at the bottom corners or the screen.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: natazha: Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?

If you keep your cars for 15-20 years, buying new is a very good idea.

I'm hoping to get 20 years out of mine.  Then buy new, so I have a car for another 20 years.


That's basically where I am with my Corolla. I don't expect vehicle prices to be reasonable until 2025 or so.
 
uberalice
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Lady J: NM Volunteer: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

If you know how to drive a manual.  The cheapest new automatic on American markets appears to be the Kia Rio at $17,000.  Damn, cars are getting expensive.

why would one need a new car?

Possibly in a rust area? Around me a car will rot out in about 10 to 12 years. Starting from new prolongs the useful time. Used from down south was the way to go but the used market is similarly dorked right now.


Shoulda got that undercoat.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Lady J: edmo: There are cheap cars out there.

well.

I know an american needs a car more than a european, on average.

but do some have bigger cars than they need?  it does seem that way...

there is a bit of me that thinks...

Lane sensor alarms, backup cameras, and other useless electronics.  It all raises the price significantly on what would otherwise be affordable cars.


Backup cameras are a genuine safety feature like seatbelts.  Everyone should have them.  And they are not expensive.  The rest probably ranges from nice-to-have to a waste of electricity.
 
guinsu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lifeless: I agree with the underlying principle of TFA.  Cars are a necessity in our society, so companies can set the price as high as they like and enough people will pay for it since they've painted themselves into a corner with the lifestyle they've chosen.


The majority of people didn't "choose" a car based lifestyle. They were simply born in the USA
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: NM Volunteer: Lane sensor alarms, backup cameras, and other useless electronics.

a backup camera is useless?

side mirrors that automatically fold in when you get out of the car.  this is useless.  a backup camera is not useless.


Also, they're required by law, so hey.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: NM Volunteer: Lane sensor alarms, backup cameras, and other useless electronics.

a backup camera is useless?

side mirrors that automatically fold in when you get out of the car.  this is useless.  a backup camera is not useless.


Cant turn your head?  You sound fat.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

guinsu: Lifeless: I agree with the underlying principle of TFA.  Cars are a necessity in our society, so companies can set the price as high as they like and enough people will pay for it since they've painted themselves into a corner with the lifestyle they've chosen.

The majority of people didn't "choose" a car based lifestyle. They were simply born in the USA


We really need a right to travel. Being forced to love where you were born is just wrong.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: IRS.Agent.009: NM Volunteer: Lane sensor alarms, backup cameras, and other useless electronics.

a backup camera is useless?

side mirrors that automatically fold in when you get out of the car.  this is useless.  a backup camera is not useless.

Also, they're required by law, so hey.


I thought that. I'm in the market but looking at pick ups. I have a 2013 Honda accord and was looking at getting a Ridgeline. But dealers aren't budging on the price which is a tad over sticker. Restoring my 100 year old house and renting the Home Depot van is getting old. Ant truck
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lady J: IRS.Agent.009: NM Volunteer: Lane sensor alarms, backup cameras, and other useless electronics.

a backup camera is useless?

side mirrors that automatically fold in when you get out of the car.  this is useless.  a backup camera is not useless.

it's not useless, but it's very far from necessary.  and certainly not worth the $$ if you're on a budget


You're kinda stuck paying for them, since they've been mandatory on all new vehicles since 2018.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2018/05/02/backup-cameras/572079002/
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If my car payment were my mortgage payment I'd have one hell of a car.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: It's going to get REALLY interesting if a recession hits and car prices drop, leaving a lot of people both looking hot work and underwater in a vehicle that overpaid for.


For  while there, Carvana was selling used cars for more than MSRP.  Just grocery getters.  The fall out is going to be spectacular.
 
