(CNN)   On this Fourth of July, celebrate America giving back 1,000 acres of stolen land to the Onondaga Nation but only after it was poisoned and destroyed by Honeywell   (cnn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do we know it wasn't that way when Honeywell found it?
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article also mentions that several restoration projects are being worked on by Honeywell to fix it. Here's to hoping they actually follow through.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They threw in some blankets.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a side note. Shouldn't reservations build apartments and rent to Americans? Then they get that cost of living difference? Like working in Austin and living in San Antonio
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1000 acres? How many casinos is that?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever. They avenged the other Indians that were wiped out by that tribe.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason for America's imminent collapse will be directly attributable to everything having been built on an Indian Burial Ground.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: Whatever. They avenged the other Indians that were wiped out by that tribe.


I'll never understand why that is  Relevant? Same when people bring up slaves was sold by wining African tribes.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking Republicans.

(psst. This was back on the early 1800's)

Oh.

farking Democrats.

/the Aristocrats?
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metaluna Mutant: The reason for America's imminent collapse will be directly attributable to everything having been built on an Indian Burial Ground.


Agrees.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America should just do what we do here in Canada: put up a little sign on all public buildings that basically reads "We acknowledge that this building is built on traditional <tribe> land. <other platitudes, carefully omitting the implied 'and they're not getting it back' deal>" and be done with it.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why bother. Now it doesn't have to be designated as a superfund cleanup site and we'll let casino money pay for it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: 1000 acres? How many casinos is that?


I'm not sure but it seems to me there should be about 25 mules involved in this transaction
 
IDGAF
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's on brand. Let them "have" the land until they find valuable minerals
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's tragic what Honeywell, Allied and Solvay Process did to Onondaga Lake. At one point in the early 1990s it was considered the most polluted lake in America according to the US Army Corps of Engineers. There was a layer of industrial waste sludge 50 feet thick on the lake bottom near the factories. Swimming has been banned in the lake since 1940 and fishing since 1970. It used to stink up the whole area. There have been efforts to clean the lake with some degree of success but it's a long way from being clean.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These gestures are meaningless and hollow. If you can't deal with the guilt of benefitting from the horrible actions of the US government and early settlers...leave. Anything short of the US disbanding and letting the Native tribes take control is inadequate.

And even if you did get the US government to disband itself, that's just returning what was stolen. It doesn't make up for the hundreds of years we benefitted, it doesn't restore all the lives taken, it doesn't correct the multi-generational abuses.

You'd have to give back the land *AND THEN* do a whole lot more. Maybe you could stick around and promise to work as an indentured servant for the rest of your days.

What was done was awful. It can't be fixed. Deal with it, or don't.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dadoody: Whatever. They avenged the other Indians that were wiped out by that tribe.

I'll never understand why that is  Relevant?


Because if they gained their land by right of conquest then losing it through conquest that is perfectly fair and there is no reason to return anything to them.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark the Fourth of July.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We broke this, so you can have it.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

trialpha: America should just do what we do here in Canada: put up a little sign on all public buildings that basically reads "We acknowledge that this building is built on traditional <tribe> land. <other platitudes, carefully omitting the implied 'and they're not getting it back' deal>" and be done with it.


There's a sign about a half mile from my house saying-- "this is the border to the Cherokee nation as agreed in 17xx". The Jackson gave the Cherokee  marching orders about 50 years later. It is no longer the border of the Cherokee nation.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And this year's Liar of the Year Award goes to Donald Trump, the presenter.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Iowan73: We broke this, so you can have it.


It's just like having a sibling.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: These gestures are meaningless and hollow. If you can't deal with the guilt of benefitting from the horrible actions of the US government and early settlers...leave. Anything short of the US disbanding and letting the Native tribes take control is inadequate.

And even if you did get the US government to disband itself, that's just returning what was stolen. It doesn't make up for the hundreds of years we benefitted, it doesn't restore all the lives taken, it doesn't correct the multi-generational abuses.

You'd have to give back the land *AND THEN* do a whole lot more. Maybe you could stick around and promise to work as an indentured servant for the rest of your days.

What was done was awful. It can't be fixed. Deal with it, or don't.


And migrate 330 million people to...?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Klyukva: waxbeans: Dadoody: Whatever. They avenged the other Indians that were wiped out by that tribe.

I'll never understand why that is  Relevant?

Because if they gained their land by right of conquest then losing it through conquest that is perfectly fair and there is no reason to return anything to them.


Outside of the treaties that is.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Systemic genocide
 
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: [Fark user image image 850x850]


Shouldn't they have used Captain Ivan Drago's body? Also wasn't Rock the underdog? Trump has never been the underdog.  He's a privileged pos.
 
mentula
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The Nation hopes that this cooperative, government-to-government effort"

well played, chief.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: 1000 acres? How many casinos is that?


As an aside, not all Nations have a casino, just about 4 in 10.
 
