    Wicomico County, Maryland, Salisbury, Maryland, Mardela Springs, Maryland, third lottery prize, Lucky scratch  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still, there's an element of luck

Is there?  Really?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Many lottery games can be... uh... gamed, depending on how they are designed. Even though there is still a large  element of luck, you can maximize your odds. And even if you lose an individual game or two, over repeated play your return will be expected to be positive. As this winner says in TFA:

"We figure out which scratch-off games have been on sale for a long time but still have a lot of big-money prizes,"

And in some cases, the design of the lottery makes it possible to guarantee a positive return every time you play. This was the case with Jerry Selbee, who found the legal loophole in one specific game: see Jerry Selbee: I Cracked the Lottery and Won $26 Million (lottoanalyst.com) His story is now a movie starring Ben Cranston.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lotteries - as with all firms of gambling - are a math problem.  The trick is having the knowledge to figure out the equation and the variables necessary to solve it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lottery jackpot this Tuesday here is £185 million. That would be like winning $750 million US. I might buy a ticket.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: Lotteries - as with all firms of gambling - are a math problem.  The trick is having the knowledge to figure out the equation and the variables necessary to solve it.


This is certainly true for games with relatively* low prizes, like most scratch-offs. However, a different "equation" applies to the mega-prizes, because at the limits of low and high the "marginal value" or utility of money is non-linear. What does that mean?

Suppose you can afford $8 to $10 a month playing the Megamillions game without it putting a dent in your lifestyle. If you're middle class, that's the kind of money you routinely overspend in the form of not collecting store coupons, driving less efficiently than you might, paying for a subscription you don't really use**, and so on. Clearly, you don't notice it enough to care. So the "marginal cost" of playing the game is, in effect, zero dollars.

Now suppose that, against massive odds, you win. The current Megamillions jackpot is $370M, but it doesn't even need to be that high. If I won that prize, the actual number would not matter: it would be so much money that I would never think about money again. Ever. So the "marginal value" of winning the game is, in effect, infinite dollars.

So that's the "effective" equation for a megagame: a cost too small to notice vs. a win so large the number doesn't matter; or zero to infinity.

Of course, none of this applies if the $10 for tickets does actually matter to your standard of living.

By the way, some Farkers will respond to this by telling me am bad at maths because they don't understand the argument. For the record I have a Bachelor's from Cambridge University where I studied Maths.


*"relative" to the player's wealth and income.
**Or gym membership, for many of us
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: Lotteries - as with all firms of gambling - are a math problem.  The trick is having the knowledge to figure out the equation and the variables necessary to solve it.


The other thing that's fascinating about Fark is that most people here are happy to accept that people losing money in Vegas are having fun, and the losses are just the price of playing; if you happen to win, that's a bonus. However, people losing money on a lottery ticket are fools who are bad at maths. I've never understood that attitude other than as a form of snobbery.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Remember the McDonald's Monopoly game scam?  You could only get Park Place on one coast and Boardwalk on the other coast.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Strategy schmategy. She's very lucky.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Scratch offs take too long.  Just buy the scratch off and have the clerk scan the bar code.  Scratching is 100% voluntary.
 
