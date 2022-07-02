 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "A 6-foot man earning $62,500 per year is, on average, as desirable as a similar 5'6" man who earns $237,500." Subby is going to get either a new job or limb-lengthening surgery   (twitter.com) divider line
135
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

1001 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2022 at 11:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



135 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well duh.  If I have to put up with a dude with Napoleon syndrome, he better have a huge income stream to drown out his non-stop posturing and insecurities.  For example, no amount of money is enough for me to spend 5 minutes in a room with Tom Cruise, but any guy over 6 foot tall is manageable for 5 minutes.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm 6ft 6. I live in my moms basement. Hello ladies. Hubba hubba.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ITT: A bunch of people who are neither of those things.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, perhaps try lengthening something else?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps, but what if the 6'2 man is bald or balding, or overweight, or wears Axe cologne, or speaks with a Boston accent? There are many variables that make someone completely undatable.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Perhaps, but what if the 6'2 man is bald or balding, or overweight, or wears Axe cologne, or speaks with a Boston accent? There are many variables that make someone completely undatable.


HEY NOW
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Pocket Ninja: Perhaps, but what if the 6'2 man is bald or balding, or overweight, or wears Axe cologne, or speaks with a Boston accent? There are many variables that make someone completely undatable.

HEY NOW


Actually HEY NOWAH
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The most liberating moment I have had is realizing that people don't have any conscious idea what they find desirable.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go be short somewhere else, Stubby... errrrrr... Subby.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

covfefe: The most liberating moment I have had is realizing that people don't have any conscious idea what they find desirable.


I suppose that's what people mean by having a "type."

A friend of mine in college in Boston dated only people in ROTC / the military. Every single boyfriend. I don't think she even realized that she was doing that.

Sadly, the story does not end well. Her husband committed suicide because of some PTSD issues from his service somewhere. I don't know the history. Left her raising four kids alone now at 40 working as a nurse down in North Carolina. :(
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: Pocket Ninja: Perhaps, but what if the 6'2 man is bald or balding, or overweight, or wears Axe cologne, or speaks with a Boston accent? There are many variables that make someone completely undatable.

HEY NOW

Actually HEY NOWAH


I know a dude who hangs at the regular bar I go to and he has a thick Boston accent.  Most chicks seem to dig it.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: I know a dude who hangs at the regular bar I go to and he has a thick Boston accent.  Most chicks seem to dig it.


So, uh, where might that be?

/ adds "renew US passport" to his to do list
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: covfefe: The most liberating moment I have had is realizing that people don't have any conscious idea what they find desirable.

I suppose that's what people mean by having a "type."

A friend of mine in college in Boston dated only people in ROTC / the military. Every single boyfriend. I don't think she even realized that she was doing that.

Sadly, the story does not end well. Her husband committed suicide because of some PTSD issues from his service somewhere. I don't know the history. Left her raising four kids alone now at 40 working as a nurse down in North Carolina. :(


Comedienne Rachel Feinstein was featured on Amy Schumer's recent special on Netflix (not her stuff, but she hosted her favorite comics).  She has a bunch of stuff about being married to a NYFD firefighter on Staten Island and how infuriating it is, but then adds

"But that's my type.  Your type is your type.  You can't change your type. I just like a thick-necked, ignorant looking man. That's what I like.  I like a guy who looks like he'd say 'Follow da money" when he's talking about the vaccine."
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to tease my (then) girlfriend and accuse use her of being "heightist" when she said that she had refused to date guys who were under 6''0".  Which was kind of amusing because she was 5'2".

/6'2"
//So I have that going for me.
//Which is nice.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you play basketball?

/No. Do you play miniature golf?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: bostonguy: covfefe: The most liberating moment I have had is realizing that people don't have any conscious idea what they find desirable.

I suppose that's what people mean by having a "type."

A friend of mine in college in Boston dated only people in ROTC / the military. Every single boyfriend. I don't think she even realized that she was doing that.

Sadly, the story does not end well. Her husband committed suicide because of some PTSD issues from his service somewhere. I don't know the history. Left her raising four kids alone now at 40 working as a nurse down in North Carolina. :(

Comedienne Rachel Feinstein was featured on Amy Schumer's recent special on Netflix (not her stuff, but she hosted her favorite comics).  She has a bunch of stuff about being married to a NYFD firefighter on Staten Island and how infuriating it is, but then adds

"But that's my type.  Your type is your type.  You can't change your type. I just like a thick-necked, ignorant looking man. That's what I like.  I like a guy who looks like he'd say 'Follow da money" when he's talking about the vaccine."


Thick-necked and ignorant, eh?

Blazing Saddles (6/10) Movie CLIP - Mongo Comes to Town (1974) HD
Youtube t9P2B7NUPfM
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm only five foot one.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
life isn't fair.  it will never be fair.  get used to it
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[5'7", living on horrifyingly low fixed income]

Heyyyyyyyy how you doin'
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: life isn't fair.  it will never be fair.  get used to it


[enslaves white guys]

get used to it.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People. FFS. You do not want the person who doesn't want you because you're short, etc.

Even if they're a good person in general, they're not good for you. And you're better off without them, even if it doesn't seem that way.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
oh fun an incel "dating market value" thread
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd like to know how old these women are.  A 5'6" man earning $100,000 becomes very desirable once you've spent a few years on your own.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's a retired 6' 230 pound male nurse worth to the ladies? Not to brag, but there are days I don't even need Viagra!
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Randy Newman - Short People (Official Video)
Youtube 8bfyS-S-IJs
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: [Fark user image 850x204]


My favorite comment too.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's only the initial attractiveness, which wears off after an hour.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A friend by of mine is around 5'0" and his wife is a total smoke show.  Granted, he does very well, but they have been married since the 90s.  She is probably 5'9".

His personality definitely won her over when they were dating....the dude is beyond likable.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Funny... the dating market always told me I was too tall at 6'5" and they all flocked to the little guys. Guess I'm the outlier... *adjusts pocket COBOL guide in pocket protector*
 
jmr61
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
6'3 and over 6 figures.

Call me ladies.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

covfefe: The most liberating moment I have had is realizing that people don't have any conscious idea what they find desirable.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Six inches make all the difference!

/what?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a 5'4" man.

I never had a problem.
 
mariner314
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
6'3" and 100k

/sorry, I'm taken.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No wonder Ben Shapiro and Jordan Peterson are so mad.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The downsides of being very tall include finding clothes, fitting into sports cars, and having perfect strangers come up to you to ask you personal questions. Other than that, I'd highly recommend it.
 
Nullav
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sheesh. I'm simple compared to that. My own considerations are hardly different than the considerations I make for accepting someone as a roommate for a couple months. Chiefly, "Will I still have my TV after this?"
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*oblig*

Amagi 2011-04-23 04:22:14 PM

I always find these threads rather interesting. I have spent a lot of time and effort understanding the opposite sex only to find out not to think about it at all is best. I was a "nice" guy (who has skills to be a manipulative bastard in a heartbeat if I didn't think that was sleazy) who thought women would appreciate not being treated as sex objects by someone for a change. To my surprise, they really do like to objectified to a certain level. Most don't like full on fratboy assholes (although many many do) but they do like a balance of confidence and capability. I have learned a few key things:

1. Women never EVER want what they know they can have.
2. Women want total independence until the second they feel vulnerable (risk aversion).
3. I don't date women who are under 25 which I have found is when they generally get their heads on straight (and right before they get baby crazy ~30).

I should have prefaced this by mentioning I am 21 years old finishing graduate school, (english, scotch/irish, swiss-italian, and croatian), 6'2", 225 lbs, dirty blonde hair with widow's peaks, green/brown tiger's eyes, strong jawline, deep set eyes, wide shoulders, muscular build, take a 46L blazer 38 pants, bench 240lbs, size 13 shoes (to answer the next question, yes). There are the incredibly superficial stats.

Non-partisan equal opportunity hater who holds people to the flames who are willfully ignorant, deceptive, and aren't looking for that rare balance of helping the unfortunate while not pulling others down like a drowning person at the same time. Atheist/Agnostic/Possabilian, karl popper sort of "can't know really " but finds uncertainty in life in general to be exhilarating...sees death as a new adventure after a long productive interesting life.

Health Economist by training so a balance of where quant and people meet balancing ethical and fiscal reality on a razor's edge (unlike the people I work for most of the time). Getting my start in DC as long as I don't become part of the furniture around here. Future? Who knows? Social commentator, media mogul, rock star, corporate titan...a good politician?! if there is such a thing.

I am an animal person (the guy you see in the middle of traffic escorting a family of ducks), outdoorsman, armchair philosopher, guitarist/musician/songwriter, designs new instruments, writes poetry, a couple manuscripts going on political philosophy and economics, plays tennis, soccer, surf, mountain biker, concert goer...the list goes on and on. Renaissance man.

I have found the best combination is to be ruthless (in a good way, not putting up with stupidity or crookedness), sexy (in an old school, classy but edgy irreverent way, i don't use hair product or P90x for my vain six pack abs in other words), and powerful (making the world better via power).

I can be as intimidating as hell, but hey it helps thin out the herd of eligible females to the ones I love...
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: The downsides of being very tall include finding clothes, fitting into sports cars, and having perfect strangers come up to you to ask you personal questions. Other than that, I'd highly recommend it.


Being legally discriminated against by Airlines.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fortunately dating is long behind me now (married 24 years). If I had had to rely on dating apps I believe that I could either have told the truth about my height and never gotten a first date, or lied about it and never gotten a second.

I'm lucky to have lived before the Internet dating era, which frankly seems to have canonized height as a hard filter for men (and, I assume, age for women). Consequently I had opportunities to build relationships with women without the label of it being a "date" - indeed, in several cases with them flat out assuming that they would never date someone short - and some of them developed into relationships with women who realized that "tall" (or even "taller than me") was not the be-all of attraction.

BTW, t's not just dating: the 6ft guy is also more likely to be making more money than the 5'6" guy anyway, because taller men tend to get promoted more. It's also remarkable how often the taller candidate wins an election. In general life favors taller men. In much the same way it favors conventionally-prettier and younger women: I assume there is some similar statistic for women involving age.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nobody can tell how tall you are online until the 13 year old girls you've been chatting with turn out to be guys and haul you in and take an unflattering picture of you from the front and side in front of a height chart.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Pocket Ninja: Perhaps, but what if the 6'2 man is bald or balding, or overweight, or wears Axe cologne, or speaks with a Boston accent? There are many variables that make someone completely undatable.

HEY NOW


I find it horrible, but if you live in New England it's no barrier to anyone but the most recent transplants.  Also, there's this thing that New Englanders know that we don't let on: Once you live in a community of non-accented or differently accented people, it becomes trivial to turn the accent off and on. Off when you are with your college pals, On when you are hanging with your cousins or grade school classmates.  You'd never know that some people can go from flawless midwestern to thickest "Dot" in the space of a sentence, but I've seen it my whole life.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Perhaps, but what if the 6'2 man is bald or balding, or overweight, or wears Axe cologne, or speaks with a Boston accent? There are many variables that make someone completely undatable.


There is an inflection point on the dollars vs desirability curve.    It clearly ain't at $235k, but it's on there somewhere.

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size


/ Gonna guess it is where "earn" means "dividends"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meh.  I'll take the big salary and apply the extra six inches where it counts.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In this thread: a whole bunch of smelly dudes writing overconfidently about "what women want".
 
Displayed 50 of 135 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.