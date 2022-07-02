 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Wegmans cries over onions   (wcvb.com) divider line
9
    More: Sick, Meningitis, Actin, Listeria, Customer service, Listeriosis, Customer, Recall election, Fever  
•       •       •

508 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 02 Jul 2022 at 10:38 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm eyeing the bag of Visalia onions in my fridge.  I bought them at lidl, but these things usually get bigger when you take into account the supplier may have sourced the same onions.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good I hate Onions.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stuffy: Good I hate Onions.


They're not all bad!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm eyeing the bag of Visalia onions in my fridge.  I bought them at lidl, but these things usually get bigger when you take into account the supplier may have sourced the same onions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: IRestoreFurniture: I'm eyeing the bag of Visalia onions in my fridge.  I bought them at lidl, but these things usually get bigger when you take into account the supplier may have sourced the same onions.

[Fark user image 360x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


IRestore is saying he is worried that the onions he bought at Lidl may be also tainted with listeria because Wegmans and Lidi might use the same supplier, or didn't you get that?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Given the onions grow in ground that is used as dairy pasturage in the offseason, this is not surprising.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: IRestoreFurniture: I'm eyeing the bag of Visalia onions in my fridge.  I bought them at lidl, but these things usually get bigger when you take into account the supplier may have sourced the same onions.

[Fark user image image 360x400]


Many stores source onions from the same supplier?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mr Show - The Fairsley Difference
Youtube tP4yX2rkpBc

Our onions DON'T have listeria. That's the Fairsley difference!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: chitownmike: IRestoreFurniture: I'm eyeing the bag of Visalia onions in my fridge.  I bought them at lidl, but these things usually get bigger when you take into account the supplier may have sourced the same onions.

[Fark user image image 360x400]

Many stores source onions from the same supplier?


It also looks OK in my case.  The onions have the farm listed on the bag, and it's not the same one.


Carry on.


Check your onions.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.