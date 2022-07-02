 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Man arrested for playing with his gun in public   (wcvb.com) divider line
29
    More: Strange, Firearm, state police, Massachusetts, Crime, JetBlue Airways, Logan International Airport, Mississippi man, Delta Air Lines  
•       •       •

676 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2022 at 10:14 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:
vietnguyen.infoView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well that was stupid.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
OH I'M SORRY I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA
 
dogpause
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The answer is more guns. Not sure of the question, but it's always more guns.
 
August11
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's not stupid. That's a particular form of detached brain stem.

The real story is how he found his way to the airport.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah...if you try to open carry in Greater Boston, you are going to have a bad time.  Trying it at Logan, which has its own State Police barracks, you are going to have a bad time faster.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, maybe google the gun laws of the state you are gonna visit.    How do people this stupid survive to adulthood.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No 'Merica tag?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's great living in a society that has the contradictory ethos of:
"See something, say something" and "Everybody should have a gun everywhere".

And it's the same farking people saying both.
 
Diminished First
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He could be that stupid or careless. Or, being a likely member of the Party of the Rule of Law, he only needs to obey laws that he agrees with.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably his Pappy reminded him there's no law and order in a socialist hellhole like Taxxachusetts, so keep a-hold of that gun, with a finger lightly on the trigger
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To think I used to laugh at the smokers as they desperately jogged to the smoking area after a flight.
 
NakedDrummer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
shall not infringe meets well regulated
 
ingo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Jesus Christ, maybe google the gun laws of the state you are gonna visit.    How do people this stupid survive to adulthood.


I can't find the article now but I read that he did call the MA staties and ask but they misunderstood his Mississippi accent and thought he asked if open curry was permitted in MA.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Moran should have flown into Maine if he was going to Maine. They're constitutional carry. You can legally transport through any state unloaded in a locked case in and out of an airport. So he did that part and then decided to skip go and end up directly in jail.

/It's not recommended to fly into any NYC airports with a checked firearm.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: It's great living in a society that has the contradictory ethos of:
"See something a black person doing something normal, say something" and "Everybody should have a gun everywhere".

And it's the same farking people saying both.


FTFY
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Open carry is technically legal in MA, but you'll probably be arrested even with a permit (they don't have out of state permits if you're not law enforcement).
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Jesus Christ, maybe google the gun laws of the state you are gonna visit.    How do people this stupid survive to adulthood.


Luck, lack of consequences, and an inability to think ahead.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What the story doesn't say is then he was released after paying a fine, loaded his weapon and went on his way. Nothing actually changed except the gun owner was inconvenienced, the city gained some revenue and the police were able to look like they did something.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Jesus Christ, maybe google the gun laws of the state you are gonna visit.    How do people this stupid survive to adulthood.

Luck, lack of consequences, and an inability to think ahead.


Mass breeding
 
hlehmann
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stupid hillbilly boy probably believed all the ooga-booga stories on Fox about crime in the big city and wanted to be armed the moment he stepped off the plane.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i thought he was fapping. fark has changed me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do they have gun laws in Mississippi, or was this some federal deal that applies at airports?
DNRTFA.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Classic Zach move
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why we want freedom of speech and freedom of movement. The Stupids will indentify themselves..
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ingo: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Jesus Christ, maybe google the gun laws of the state you are gonna visit.    How do people this stupid survive to adulthood.

I can't find the article now but I read that he did call the MA staties and ask but they misunderstood his Mississippi accent and thought he asked if open curry was permitted in MA.


Everyone in MA knows it's pronounced open cayey.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: Do they have gun laws in Mississippi, or was this some federal deal that applies at airports?
DNRTFA.


MA state issue: Carden was charged with possession of firearm without a firearms identification card, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card and disturbing the peace.

Basically he walked outside the terminal to the circular road where everyone gets picked up or catches a bus/cab, took his handgun out of his checked luggage, and started putting bullets into it.  In the Boston area, someone with a handgun in a holster is going to catch a lot of stares and whispers.  Someone with it in their hand is going to generate instant 911 calls.  Someone actively loading one will get people frantically calling 911 and at Logan probably trying to find the nearest state trooper, which usually isn't far.  Typically there's at least one cruiser parked at the end of the terminal driveway.
 
akallen404
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: It's great living in a society that has the contradictory ethos of:
"See something, say something" and "Everybody should have a gun everywhere".

And it's the same farking people saying both.


Didn't notice the asterisk there?

"The right to keep and bear arms* shall not be infringed."

* Valid only for wealthy white Christian landonwers who aren't from Eastern Europe
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ingo: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Jesus Christ, maybe google the gun laws of the state you are gonna visit.    How do people this stupid survive to adulthood.

I can't find the article now but I read that he did call the MA staties and ask but they misunderstood his Mississippi accent and thought he asked if open curry was permitted in MA.


Madea?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.