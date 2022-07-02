 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   There are 2 vacation spots where you can burn up on re-entry. Only one of them is Tijuana
20
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And if the hotel breaks you can turn it into a ship to take you to Mars
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're going to see Elysium soon, aren't we?

Rich people living in space. Everyone else on a hellhole Earth.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article is ironclad proof the taxes on Rick people are too damn low.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Finally!

I hope you're practicing being rich or you're going to get left behind.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I blame the hatred of Ricks on Rick Rolling.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Rick.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, autocorrect...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow...that was a lot of words for "none of these are going to happen"
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first glance, I read this title as 'rear-entry'.  was not the article I expected...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I never ever use autocorrect. If I make a typo it's a typo, not artificial stupidity farking up my typing.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one of them has Barbequed Iguana.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All of those are complete bullshiat sci-fi. You can do a virtual walk-through if the ISS on Google Earth. It's tiny. It cost $150 billion to put up there and it's merely 420 or so km away from Earth. The idea of putting anything big enough to be a hotel up even at the same orbit as the ISS is ludicrous. The idea of putting something that big on the moon? Complete fantasy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tijuana?
PSFW, but just in case
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Space sickness is nausea and disorientation felt by many astronauts. NASA uses the term "space adaptation syndrome" instead of space sickness. It more closely describes the problem because it is an issue of the astronaut struggling to adapt to weightlessness in space.
Yep took the family to space. More vomit floating around than in the brochures.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Vacationing on the moon, sure.

I would bet more on the Expanse level of future, where the wealthy have their space yatchs/vacation suits in space. And anyone who actually lives in space is either on payroll, or indentured servitude.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nope.  A long-term habitable space colony would have to be massive, well beyond the scale we could currently manage.  So massive, in fact, it would be far more efficient to build a lunar concrete factory to supply material to build your space colony rather than lift all the required mass out of Earth's gravity well.  And they'd STILL be reliant on Earth for frequent re-supply, meaning an extremely vulnerable umbilical cord that could be threatened to extort them.

It would make far more sense for the ultra wealthy to buy the nicest defensible place they can and build their own nation from scratch right here on Earth.  But it's even easier to simply maintain luxurious compounds in existing countries and jet off to a better one if the current one looks like it's getting unstable.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have spent a lot of time on the north Baja Peninsula.  TJ, Rosarito, Ensenada...  I love that farkin' place.   Papas and Beer in Rosarito, and the fish taco place across the street  were my second home for a looong time.

I  once  reentered by hopping the fence with the Mexicans because Shore Patrol was at the San Ysidro crossing and I was in Mexico past when I was supposed to be.  I did not burn up.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

awn.comView Full Size
 
red5ish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do you really want a carbon footprint the size of Nevada?
 
