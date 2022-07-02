 Skip to content
(AP News)   "Screw the pandemic, we have GOT to get out of this damn house"   (apnews.com) divider line
10 Comments     (+0 »)
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pandemic's over, Bear market out front shoulda told ya
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pandemic is as over as its ever going to be.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assume Covid was released by a bioweapons lab.

Assume the GOP under the direction of internationally-funded axis powers domestic and abroad coordinated their pandemic responses such that it not only made the virus unstoppable, but it was also used as a cover to take away everyone's rights.

The media convinced people to not rise up and fight back over the last 20 years.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Assume Covid was released by a bioweapons lab.

Assume the GOP under the direction of internationally-funded axis powers domestic and abroad coordinated their pandemic responses such that it not only made the virus unstoppable, but it was also used as a cover to take away everyone's rights.

The media convinced people to not rise up and fight back over the last 20 years.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Assume Covid was released by a bioweapons lab.

Assume the GOP under the direction of internationally-funded axis powers domestic and abroad coordinated their pandemic responses such that it not only made the virus unstoppable, but it was also used as a cover to take away everyone's rights.

The media convinced people to not rise up and fight back over the last 20 years.


Your post could have stopped after the first 3 letters
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I read the article and have to say...  I will never not laugh at "Phuket."
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Phuket, we're going on vacation!
 
munko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Assume Covid was released by a bioweapons lab.

Assume the GOP under the direction of internationally-funded axis powers domestic and abroad coordinated their pandemic responses such that it not only made the virus unstoppable, but it was also used as a cover to take away everyone's rights.

The media convinced people to not rise up and fight back over the last 20 years.


replace GOP with Fauci and this paragraph nails it and is what was assumed at the beginning.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Zoom church is back.  Too many COVID markers in the last week to keep the doors open without masks, social distancing, no parties, no handshakes, no snacks, no daycare, no old people.

It's refreshing to read that tourists are the last to know.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

