(Al Jazeera)   Day 129 of WW3: US sending Ukraine 2 NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems, four more counter-artillery radars and up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion
    Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russian forces, northeast Ukraine, Ukrainian military sites, defence ministry, Russian air force  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The word of the day is: BONUS.

As in: The Bofors 155mm BONUS round is lethal to armor.
 
Of those aircraft shot down there are supposed to be 3 Su-25 "Frogfoot" shot down. I was just remembering about playing the original Microprose F-19 Stealth Fighter Simulator and taking those down because they were so slow and easy. They are ground support and sub sonic. I know simulators are not reality, but can't we loan/sell to the Ukrainians a couple F-117s at this point?
 
Russia is finding out how world war 3 would have gone if it didn't go nuclear
 
Of those aircraft shot down there are supposed to be 3 Su-25 "Frogfoot" shot down. I was just remembering about playing the original Microprose F-19 Stealth Fighter Simulator and taking those down because they were so slow and easy. They are ground support and sub sonic. I know simulators are not reality, but can't we loan/sell to the Ukrainians a couple F-117s at this point?


How would Russia even know?
 
Of those aircraft shot down there are supposed to be 3 Su-25 "Frogfoot" shot down. I was just remembering about playing the original Microprose F-19 Stealth Fighter Simulator and taking those down because they were so slow and easy. They are ground support and sub sonic. I know simulators are not reality, but can't we loan/sell to the Ukrainians a couple F-117s at this point?


F117 are a strategic asset. Good for knocking out a single high value target deep in enemy territory. Unless Ukraine plans on starting an offensive operation in Russia itself it's really not useful
 
thatboyoverthere: Russia is finding out how world war 3 would have gone if it didn't go nuclear


Amazing what happens when the friends of the political party don't rob the country blind.  And you have a proper chain of command.  And when you have proper NCOs.  And when you have a properly trained army, not some hick you just hauled off a field and handed a (60yr old) rifle to.  And when the 'President for Life' doesn't try to run the farking campaign for the generals, because he is trying to die a great hero of the people.  And when there has been investment in tech (see point 1).  And when you (a) have allies, (b) they allies are willing to honour agreements, and (c) your allies are as advanced as you are, at least in certain areas.

I believe the list of "Ands" could continue for quite a while.

Mind you, in the US it's the politicians and MIC that's doing the stealing, but at least there is some damned good tech coming out of it, most of the time (F-35s and Litoral class ships excepted from said statement).
 
https://wartranslated.com/russian-combat-equipment-was-delivered-to-snake-island-by-maj-general-personally/

Bonkers. Sheer chaos.
 
F35 is actually a really capable aircraft that has been proving itself for awhile now. Oddly enough, now that all the RT money has been cut off, you don't see all the fake hate pieces for it coming out every other week. Funny that
 
Grateful Dead - "Terrapin Station" Terrapin Station (1977)
Youtube 3I7CLy70WtI
 
F35 is actually a really capable aircraft that has been proving itself for awhile now. Oddly enough, now that all the RT money has been cut off, you don't see all the fake hate pieces for it coming out every other week. Funny that


What? Saying something positive about the F-35 in a Fark military thread?

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
I'm tired of this*, let's just send Ukraine some nukes and get this all wrapped up.


*life on earth
 
Ukraine-Russia war live news: Russia says hit Ukraine army sites


Russia redirected its artillery and missiles from agricultural and civilian to military targets today.
 
F35 is actually a really capable aircraft that has been proving itself for awhile now. Oddly enough, now that all the RT money has been cut off, you don't see all the fake hate pieces for it coming out every other week. Funny that


Shut up about the F-35
Youtube CH8o9DIIXqI
yup
 
Halfabee64: Ukraine-Russia war live news: Russia says hit Ukraine army sites


Russia redirected its artillery and missiles from agricultural and civilian to military targets today.


Yes, but given the Russian's proficiency and general perverse inclinations it probably wasn't on purpose
 
Here is an article that explains the artillery system.  I would add Russia has the advantage in mass, Ukraine in accuracy.  Also, if you compare the number of artillery systems the Russians had at the beginning of the war, and the number that have since been destroyed, the situation is not as desperate as the article suggests, but it is still a huge obstacle for Ukraine.  

https://en.defence-ua.com/analysis/how_much_the_russian_artillery_outnumbers_ukraines_in_density_and_amount_of_systems-3260.html#:~:text=By%202021%2C%20the%20Russian%20army%20had%20at%20its,is%202%20to%201%20towards%20the%20russian%20army.
 
Of those aircraft shot down there are supposed to be 3 Su-25 "Frogfoot" shot down. I was just remembering about playing the original Microprose F-19 Stealth Fighter Simulator and taking those down because they were so slow and easy. They are ground support and sub sonic. I know simulators are not reality, but can't we loan/sell to the Ukrainians a couple F-117s at this point?


We stopped using the F-117 because the Russians figured out how to find them on Radar back in the 1990s and helped the Serbs shoot one down.  Once the Radar was compromised, the F-117 lost its survivability, as it really did not have anything else going for it.
 
winedrinkingman: Also, if you compare the number of artillery systems the Russians had at the beginning of the war, and the number that have since been destroyed, the situation is not as desperate as the article suggests, but it is still a huge obstacle for Ukraine.  

.


I would also suggest that destroying ~800 artillery systems probably implies that most of the experienced operators have been blowed up real good as well, but I guess they haven't really been aiming those things anyway so it might not make that much of a difference.
 
Of those aircraft shot down there are supposed to be 3 Su-25 "Frogfoot" shot down. I was just remembering about playing the original Microprose F-19 Stealth Fighter Simulator and taking those down because they were so slow and easy. They are ground support and sub sonic. I know simulators are not reality, but can't we loan/sell to the Ukrainians a couple F-117s at this point?


The F-117 is actually a bomber. It can't attack other aircraft.
 
What? Saying something positive about the F-35 in a Fark military thread?

Getting a kick because I'm literally watching Emperor Text-To-Speech right now
 
I would also suggest that destroying ~800 artillery systems probably implies that most of the experienced operators have been blowed up real good as well, but I guess they haven't really been aiming those things anyway so it might not make that much of a difference.


That is probably an excellent point.  As much as Russia has anything like an experienced artilleryman, most of them are probably dead.  Each gun probably had at least someone who knew what the hell they were doing, and each battery probably had an officer who at least could do some math to get the shell traveling in the right direction.  Those guys are going to be hard to replace.
 
Halfabee64: Ukraine-Russia war live news: Russia says hit Ukraine army sites


Russia redirected its artillery and missiles from agricultural and civilian to military targets today.


Or maybe they were aiming for an elementary school and accidentally hit a military site.
 
Of those aircraft shot down there are supposed to be 3 Su-25 "Frogfoot" shot down. I was just remembering about playing the original Microprose F-19 Stealth Fighter Simulator and taking those down because they were so slow and easy. They are ground support and sub sonic. I know simulators are not reality, but can't we loan/sell to the Ukrainians a couple F-117s at this point?

The F-117 is actually a bomber. It can't attack other aircraft.


It was also a flying brick that required the pilot to fight to keep it in the air. The thing wasn't designed to fly.
 
