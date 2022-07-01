 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   You have twenty seconds to comply   (local10.com) divider line
17
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No one feels the slightest bit guilty using green lasers to blind a drone. Nor do they feel guilty shooting one down
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who will they send to a drone riot?  Or worse, a criminal drone dropping acid or poison onto a crowd, where the police drone is used just to capture the carnage which will show up on national TV.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here citizen. Keep it moving.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Y'all finna start sending police drones on calls in the state where the governor had to plead with the populace to please stop shooting at the hurricane?

Oh this is gonna be farken great 🤣🍿
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I predict a newfound interest in urban falconry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
YOU WILL BE ASSIMILATED. YOUR UNIQUENESS WILL BE ADDED TO OUR COLLECTIVE. RESISTANCE IS FUTILE.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Spy Drones Over America Foreseen In 1988 "They Live" Movie
Youtube THLT5iJldk0
 
DRTFA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ The crowd is unarmed
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I predict a newfound interest in urban falconry.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


I remember reading that bird attacks are an issue for drone users working for mining companies in Africa.  They regularly lose these devices, which can run into 6 figures.

on a personal note, ive had flocks of smaller birds swarm my mavic pro and while they never attacked, they certainly showed an interest.  got some pretty cool footage of it.
 
Pinner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Spy Drone in They Live
Youtube uokA7s3TtD8
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It will give those individuals who celebrate with gunfire something to shoot for.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Im sure they wont be used to spy on scantilly-clad women walking about their rooms with the curtains open.

Base, be advised that we have a code 69 at the Hilton.  will continue to monitor...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fortunately, the police have never abused their power. I'm sure this will never be used in a way that will infringe on a person's Fourth Amendment rights. Just like they've never used their riot gear on peaceful protestors. Or their tasers on someone that had the audacity to talk back. Or their guns for shooting a black kid because he was big and scary.
 
krispos42 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was contemplating this a couple of weeks ago as the natural extension of civil emergency response.

A drone can be on standby on a wireless charging pad at a police/fire department/EMS building, and/or stationed at dedicated launch facilities scattered around a community.

A 911 call comes in, and the nearest drone is dispatched in lieu of or in conjunction with first responders.  The drone operator surveys the area and determines how many and what kind of emergency services should initially respond.  Car accident?  How bad?  How many vehicles?  Is there fire?  Hazmat spill?  Are wreckers needed? How badly is traffic snarled?  What's the best route for fire/EMS/police to get to the site?

The drone can also get there and document the scene as well as the actions of the first responders, at least until the battery runs low..  I'm thinking a bird's eye view to supplement police body and dashboard cams.

The drone could also land and let the dispatcher converse with passers-by that may be rendering aid or may have witnessed the event.

In addition, it will enable the police to track down people that might be fleeing the scene.
 
