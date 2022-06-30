 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reason Magazine)   Bro incites hipster mob by disrespecting bodegas   (reason.com) divider line
34
    More: Obvious, Twitter, The Bronx, software company Outreach, NYC newcomer Griffin Green, people vibe, Termination of employment, TikTok video, Green notes  
•       •       •

988 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's an interesting set of audition tapes. Getting fired for giving his employer an excuse to release him, over dumb-f*ckery, shows a commitment to getting a job for NewMax or OAN.

There are easier ways, kid. You should have just gone to Explore Talent.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: It's an interesting set of audition tapes. Getting fired for giving his employer an excuse to release him, over dumb-f*ckery, shows a commitment to getting a job for NewMax or OAN.

There are easier ways, kid. You should have just gone to Explore Talent.


Then he'd have to do actual work campaigning.  And he'd have to move somewhere else.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moooom!  Reason is covering political theatre again?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dude, you've move out of home and you are still on TikTok?

That should be grounds for termination alone.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Where are the Kroegers? good question, dudebro.  also, maybe ask why there aren't any banks, but why there is no shortage bus depots, garbage transfer stations, power plants and thruways carving through.

You are thisclose to understanding institutional racism. Go cry moar libertarian shiatmitter
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Elitist fark prob gets his weed delivered instead of supporting his local bodega.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's lucky he got away with just a firing and a social media drag. This is the kind off feckless douche who picks a fight and tries to yell, "Time out!" when he gets his ass beaten.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Reason: the place you go to read about white dude who feel like foreigners in America.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
what is this babbling idiocy?  I don't care who this is or what he did or didn't do.

If Twitter or TikTok are priorities in your life, you deserve other priorities being missed.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Twitter, Facebook, TikTok et al are just different ways to shoot yourself in the head. That said, the guy's probably better off not working for a bunch of gutless simps.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "I'm in the Bronx for a few weeks so I'm like the only white dude in this whole gym, so I got this NAACP shirt so these people vibe with me more," said Green in one video.

Yeah, fark that guy.  He's a douchebag and got what he deserved.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When reason builds that Museum of Stupid Memes, this guy will be a docent.  Until he gets fired.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Free market! Job creators can do no wrong. Businesses can do what they want.

Right until it displeases the right wing.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Of course he got fired.  If you put yourself out there representing the company, and he did even if it was unintentional, then you have to make sure you represent them in a positive way.

Protip for young people: just don't.  Online, you work for a software company or a bank or a sanitation department or in sales of alternative pharmaceuticals.  You don't work for a specific company.

Also, he was in sales and the first thing he did was demonstrate that he's really bad at connecting with people different than him.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Of course he got fired.  If you put yourself out there representing the company, and he did even if it was unintentional, then you have to make sure you represent them in a positive way.

Protip for young people: just don't.  Online, you work for a software company or a bank or a sanitation department or in sales of alternative pharmaceuticals.  You don't work for a specific company.

Also, he was in sales and the first thing he did was demonstrate that he's really bad at connecting with people different than him.


Completely agree with you

Unfortunately, this is not something anyone teaches you in school and a lot of folks don't understand the concept of "oversharing"
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
and saying he is the only white guy at the gym and bought a NAACP shirt to blend in
or biatching about all the gehys during pride week had nothing to do with it.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: I May Be Crazy But...: Of course he got fired.  If you put yourself out there representing the company, and he did even if it was unintentional, then you have to make sure you represent them in a positive way.

Protip for young people: just don't.  Online, you work for a software company or a bank or a sanitation department or in sales of alternative pharmaceuticals.  You don't work for a specific company.

Also, he was in sales and the first thing he did was demonstrate that he's really bad at connecting with people different than him.

Completely agree with you

Unfortunately, this is not something anyone teaches you in school and a lot of folks don't understand the concept of "oversharing"


Yep, I work as "a medical and clinical communications writer for a company."
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby: pretty sure it wasn't hipsters that dragged him

Hipsters thrive primarily in Brooklyn and parts of lower Manhattan.

Very thin on the ground in Bronx.

Dude got dragged because he made fun of communities of color and unwittingly hit a very raw nerve about how these communities don't have easy access to fresh & high-quality food
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I'm in the Bronx for a few weeks so I'm like the only white dude in this whole gym, so I got this NAACP shirt so these people vibe with me more," said Green in one video. He talked about how many gay people there are in NYC (during Pride celebrations) in another,

So he got fired for being casually racist and (possibly) homophobic.  Not for just being a dick and whining about NYC not being like flatland.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Subby: pretty sure it wasn't hipsters that dragged him

Hipsters thrive primarily in Brooklyn and parts of lower Manhattan.

Very thin on the ground in Bronx.

Dude got dragged because he made fun of communities of color and unwittingly hit a very raw nerve about how these communities don't have easy access to fresh & high-quality food


That and the racist one
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: FTFA:  "I'm in the Bronx for a few weeks so I'm like the only white dude in this whole gym, so I got this NAACP shirt so these people vibe with me more," said Green in one video.

Yeah, fark that guy.  He's a douchebag and got what he deserved.


Yeah, the Bronx is fine with white people. He's just an asshole.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Today I finally learned what a bodega was.  I mean I kinda figured it just a small store but never bothered to Googles it before today...

/why yes I live in fly over country
//why yes I've never been to NYC
///why yes I don't get out much
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Go back to whatever shiatty dustbowl hellstate vomited your worthless ass up you racist coont
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dude FAFO what happens when you drop in to a new place and mock the locals. The racism and homophobia makes him all the more repulsive. Go back to the farm and watch some more Faux News.
 
maybeyoushould [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: Tarl3k: FTFA:  "I'm in the Bronx for a few weeks so I'm like the only white dude in this whole gym, so I got this NAACP shirt so these people vibe with me more," said Green in one video.

Yeah, fark that guy.  He's a douchebag and got what he deserved.

Yeah, the Bronx is fine with white people. He's just an asshole.


I lived on Pelham Parkway for several years, off the 5. I miss it all the time.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Also, he was in sales and the first thing he did was demonstrate that he's really bad at connecting with people different than him.


He was good-looking and liked to run his mouth.  But contrary to corporate wisdom, salesmanship requires more than these.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All I ask is for a chance to explain myself," Green wrote in his email to HR asking for a second chance. "This is my dream job and I don't want it to get taken away because of a stupid tik tok video."

Because of the video?  Jesus, you're too stupid for this job.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not widely known among the youth, but there's no law that says that you have to live stream the minutiae of your entire existence.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Today I finally learned what a bodega was.  I mean I kinda figured it just a small store but never bothered to Googles it before today...

/why yes I live in fly over country
//why yes I've never been to NYC
///why yes I don't get out much


Say it with me. BO-DE-GA.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The most important thing to remember is not to make a big deal about all the gum being expired.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Elitist fark prob gets his weed delivered instead of supporting his local bodega.


Hey now, I get my weed delivered and I'm quite far from elite in any way.

Don't lump us losers in with this jerk.
 
synithium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Y'all really don't have grocery stores?

That seems weird, but of course Cincinnati only had one grocery store (Kroger in OTR) for a long time downtown and threatened to close that routinely.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That was not your "dream job".  That was a shiat job that was only going to last a few months anyway.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

synithium: Y'all really don't have grocery stores?

That seems weird, but of course Cincinnati only had one grocery store (Kroger in OTR) for a long time downtown and threatened to close that routinely.


It's been a very long time since I've been to the Bronx, but indeed there are no grocery stores.
Bodega's everywhere.

Hell, we even have more bodega's here in Utica than grocery stores. Figured they're a fairly common thing in any city (at least they seem to be in the ones I've been to...)
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.