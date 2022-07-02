 Skip to content
Orlando Calrissian
18
posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2022 at 7:30 AM



wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Only four parking spaces? Forget the B&B idea, then.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The colors by the pool at night are pretty. And the only colors in the whole place.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That theater room is the sort of thing that only a massive nerd would build. I wholly approve.

The stained glass Disney doorways are hideous though and should be replaced immediately.

/Guessing this is a park executive's second home
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Forget it, it's got an HOA.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This house is in Golden Oaks, which is a very high-end residential portion of Walt Disney World.   Hence, the Disney-stained glass windows, etc...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Farking Disney cultists.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's got a themed entertainment room and kids' bedroom. The rest of the house is fine. Wouldn't live in Orlando, though.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

felching pen: Forget it, it's got an HOA.


14 million dollars, and the HOA is the deal breaker?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Orlando Calrissian"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Subby I don't think this guy is who you make him out to be.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
First you get the money, then you get the power, then you get the women...
 
HomerButt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NGL, that place looks pretty sweet to me.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

growinthings: This house is in Golden Oaks, which is a very high-end residential portion of Walt Disney World.   Hence, the Disney-stained glass windows, etc...


Over $90K in property tax and HOA fees. What does it go up to after the Desantis and Disney war is over? Never mind. If you can afford $15M for the house, that's pocket change.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
$15 xxxtra large and it still manages to look cheap and tacky.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HomerButt: NGL, that place looks pretty sweet to me.


This.
If I had stupid money like this, there would be glorious decisions made and not a lot different.

Except I would absolutely have a Lovecraft/Cthulhu themed study in there, and at least one bedroom would be inspired by "Where the Wild Things Are".
 
Northern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: growinthings: This house is in Golden Oaks, which is a very high-end residential portion of Walt Disney World.   Hence, the Disney-stained glass windows, etc...

Over $90K in property tax and HOA fees. What does it go up to after the Desantis and Disney war is over? Never mind. If you can afford $15M for the house, that's pocket change.


At the bottom of the listing, property tax is a little over $13,000 per month.  So it's around $160,000 per year.  Tack on the HOA fees and other costs and this house costs more to maintain than some 96% of Americans male net in a year.  I am also willing to bet the owner has annual Disney top tier passes for all parks for the family.
This is another glaring reminder why we need to move everyone onto the same wage income tax brackets regardless of income.
And as someone above pointed out this is likely their vacation home they use only on school vacation weeks.  But remember, we can't afford portable pensions or single payer health care.
So tax cuts?
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: First you get the money, then you get the power, then you get the women...


First you get the sugar...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fireplaces and a outdoor fire pit. In Orlando. Since the outdoor areas lack the usual screened in area I see all over Central Florida, I'm guessing it comes with an automatic DEET dispenser or a fleet of mosquito hunting drones.
 
usahole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bad taste and no taste at the same time
 
