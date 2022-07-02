 Skip to content
Recent history, bugs, fast food, and Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, June 23-29 Patsy Baloney Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1376

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So I know that autogenerated captioning is a great tool that helps hearing impaired people better able to follow along with live events, when previously a person typing the captions on the fly was needed and sometimes prohibitively expensive. Still, you have to laugh when some things happen. I don't care how you feel about the January 6th hearings, seeing this on your screen has to make you snicker:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hopefully the people in charge of writing the software used will be able to put in the name of former White House counsel Pat Cippolone before the next hearing, but you know someone at his firm has already made that into a nameplate and stuck it on his door.

Hey, here's an idea, let's combine current trending topics:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay, DALL-E thinks Patsy Baloney is a middle-aged church lady from 1975. I don't know what I expected. Baloney, maybe?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what weirdness you've seen this week.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
