 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) Hero New York declares war on Gilead   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Hero, United States, Democracy, amendment's passage Friday, next legislative session, New York Constitution, Massachusetts, U.S. state, Abortion  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2022 at 5:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good to see them fighting back. Hope they keep it up.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excelsior indeed! 🗽
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For the time being, the Supreme Court is completely ignorable.  They don't exactly have armed enforcement unless DOJ plays ball.  The more states undermine them now, the better for human rights.  That couldn't possibly backfire in the long run though. no sireee.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I eagerly await the "but they can't do that!" bleating from the folks who've been screaming "we're just saying let the states decide" for the past ten days/160 years.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I like how TFA quotes this part:
No person shall [...] be subjected to any discrimination in [his or her] their civil rights by any other person or by any firm, corporation, or institution, or by the state or any agency or subdivision of the state, pursuant to law.

So, now define the rights. Because the bit quoted doesn't exactly mean anything new.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just signed my lease I don't want to have to quit my job and move back to a blue state you crazy Jesus christ motherfarkers
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CA has one coming up for a vote in November too.

Gonna be war, y'all. Sharpen your guns.
 
darkhelmet66
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: CA has one coming up for a vote in November too.

Gonna be war, y'all. Sharpen your guns.


Hmm. Sharpening may make my guns actually useful.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wat
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: For the time being, the Supreme Court is completely ignorable.  They don't exactly have armed enforcement unless DOJ plays ball.  The more states undermine them now, the better for human rights.  That couldn't possibly backfire in the long run though. no sireee.


What are you talking about? The Supreme Court didn't hand down any ruling to be "enforced". They said that every state is free to make their own laws. Which some are. In agreement with, rather than defiance of, the Court.

The problem isn't that states need to "rise up" and "undermine" the Court. It's that some states are free to take away the human rights, and the Court said there's no reason why they can't.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: derpes_simplex: For the time being, the Supreme Court is completely ignorable.  They don't exactly have armed enforcement unless DOJ plays ball.  The more states undermine them now, the better for human rights.  That couldn't possibly backfire in the long run though. no sireee.

What are you talking about? The Supreme Court didn't hand down any ruling to be "enforced". They said that every state is free to make their own laws. Which some are. In agreement with, rather than defiance of, the Court.

The problem isn't that states need to "rise up" and "undermine" the Court. It's that some states are free to take away the human rights, and the Court said there's no reason why they can't.


Yeah, you're right but pro-choice states need to move quickly. I'm cynical enough to think the SCOTUS won't take a challenge regarding those.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Part of me thinks it's good and the other is wondering how much of central and northern new York is going to be okay with this.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it war?  Can we march on Mobile and raze it?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.