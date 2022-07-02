 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFMZ Allentown)   The cops had the man in their sight. Then he dove into a canal to take flight. But swim he could not. He was in quite a spot. Until the cops pulled him out of his plight   (wfmz.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Precipitation, Cloud, Post, Police, Officer Phil Shedaker, Power-on self-test, offensive posts, Lehigh Valley  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2022 at 6:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burma Shave
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's lucky they didn't just let him drown.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus he wasn't even wanted for anything or had anything on him? They couldn't find anything to charge him with other than running from the cops. 

And honestly good on the cops. No snark here, they pulled his dumbass out of the river in the middle of the night.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

resident dystopian: [Fark user image image 400x225]


The Lady and the Tramp remake sucks.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't attempt limericks if you don't understand meter.
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hearing theme from Golden Girls...
"The man, identified as Pablo Acevedo-Santiago"
will wonders never cease
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man, a bad plan, a canal.

Not a palindrome, just an observation.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.