(Amazon)   Always read the Product Description
18
    More: Amusing, Sex organ, Medicine, Health, Feeling, product information, Male genitalia, Odor, Human skin color  
•       •       •

379 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2022 at 4:25 AM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How to use : ① Pump for 2-3 times and take proper amount on palm, and ② Rub on requiring area as like massaging. ③ Wash out any residual matters with warm water completely.

Yep. Sounds about right.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
hy do we need men cleaner?

Male genitalia are structurally 2-3 (temperature) Always drain the sweat,because maintaining healthy sperm must make a low. So a lot of sweat from the body of men, humid garage is ventilated area and should not continue to be neglected if the hygiene is the main cause of the stench various made diseases. Wash often with soap or body cleanser to use any water alkaline environment is not good, the ancestor will at the same time to neutralize our body ryeoseo breach the ecological balance of the genital tract during cleaning. Especially frequent cause skin irritation or skin problem in the genital tact and the male cleaner using a weak acid that makes the male genitalia give a good environment must manage the daily reproductive health.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: hy do we need men cleaner?

Male genitalia are structurally 2-3 (temperature) Always drain the sweat,because maintaining healthy sperm must make a low. So a lot of sweat from the body of men, humid garage is ventilated area and should not continue to be neglected if the hygiene is the main cause of the stench various made diseases. Wash often with soap or body cleanser to use any water alkaline environment is not good, the ancestor will at the same time to neutralize our body ryeoseo breach the ecological balance of the genital tract during cleaning. Especially frequent cause skin irritation or skin problem in the genital tact and the male cleaner using a weak acid that makes the male genitalia give a good environment must manage the daily reproductive health.


Now who can argue with that?


Now who can argue with that?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BigMax: Ass_Master_Flash: hy do we need men cleaner?

Now who can argue with that?


Exactly!

Now who can argue with that?


Exactly!
Never neglect the humid garage area.  Especially considering the 2-3 (temperature).
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

This is beauteous.

I'm going to wash my garage with soap and body cleanser.  Good environment to you.


This is beauteous.

I'm going to wash my garage with soap and body cleanser.  Good environment to you.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The two product questions! 😆
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: hy do we need men cleaner?

How is daddy foamed?


How is daddy foamed?
 
Focks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maid in Korea
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some of those comments.
1 Star. Box already open.


Some of those comments.
1 Star. Box already open.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Steve Martin's Penis Beauty Creme: Apply As Needed - Saturday Night Live
Youtube ee3oKSEqU_Q


/no more scaling!

Yep. Sounds about right.


Steve Martin's Penis Beauty Creme: Apply As Needed - Saturday Night Live
Youtube ee3oKSEqU_Q


/no more scaling!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Focks: Maid in Korea


Lulz....I came here to mention that.

/It was physically painful to read the description.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I accidentally read this as  "It cares men's tender and humid humiliating region clean and fresh."

I probably shouldn't tell people that.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: genital tact


Sounds like Jayson Boebert should have used some of this sac soap.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Too much residual matter....
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Me love you wrong time?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eidola
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [Fark user image 700x948]


Ahhh, the wonders of Sorbitol.

When just a wee child stole some of my grandfathers candies... and denied taking them. Yep. Sitting in the bathroom wondering if I was gonna poop out my intestines, and he knocks on the door. He knew. hahah
 
