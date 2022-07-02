 Skip to content
(Missoulian)   Renowned bear researcher's home robbed as authorities find someone's been sitting in his chair, stealing his memorabilia, and probably smoking lots of crack
7
7 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I read that as beer and now I haz a sad.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goldilocks wanted for questioning.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

His accomplice was not as lucky....A polar bear fell on him...
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Has some arsehole been writing letters on his stationary and signing his name to them?
 
rdyb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder if he's part of the Bigfoot cover-up
 
Ziabatsu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How could we do such a crazy thing as source from this website, how could we respect any site that is named after such a reprehensible person as Mussolini


Whats that? its what?


Never mind.
 
