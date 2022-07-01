 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(South Jersey Courier-Post)   Old-timer hailed as probably the last hunter-gatherer living off the land. Fark: In New Jersey   (courierpostonline.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Burlington County, New Jersey, Pine Barrens, Pine Barrens of New Jersey, New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve, South Jersey, New Jersey, wilds of theNew JerseyPinelands, 20-year-old  
•       •       •

411 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 11:41 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Piney" has no daily work schedule now that he is 83. Also, living alone in the woods, he has no one to answer to.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arkansized [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man after my own heart.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What do you hunt and gather in Jersey? Snookis and meth?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He sounds very thoreau.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Many of us wish we could aspire to his level. Very jealous.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I think of "hunter / gatherer living off the land" a dude on Social Security paying rent on his house, selling firewood and other items to make money, isn't the first thing that comes to mind.

Kudos to him for living life on his own terms, but if he's a hunter/gatherer, so is just about everyone with at Etsy page.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: What do you hunt and gather in Jersey? Snookis and meth?


Meth is more of a redneck thing. Jersey's a coke state.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.