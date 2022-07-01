 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Pediatrician booted from Florida's state Healthy Kids Board due to vaccination stance. Florida tag: she's pro-vaccination   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
statements that do not reflect the CFO's point of view

Because the CFO is the final word on healthcare and the only word on the Board. I take it he came from the "health care" industry.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's a reason why their governor is known as DeathSantis.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's depravity all the way down.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
F@k the vaccine. I didn't get my zombie apocalypse.  You ruined everything.
 
Valter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Didn't we just have a Florida thread the other day?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aungen: F@k the vaccine. I didn't get my zombie apocalypse.  You ruined everything.


Oh they got this all screwed up.

Zombie Apocalypse? No, people live.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Valter: Didn't we just have a Florida thread the other day?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Valter: Didn't we just have a Florida thread the other day?


Florida idiocy never gets old.

Much like Florida kids.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Valter: Didn't we just have a Florida thread the other day?


Yes we did. All of the other days.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aungen: F@k the vaccine. I didn't get my zombie apocalypse.  You ruined everything.


The zombie apocalypse was only programmed to kick in once we reached a certain level of vaccinated herd immunity. But, you know, Florida happened, so...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Valter: Didn't we just have a Florida thread the other day?



Hank knows the drill.

The Surprising Truth About FLORIDA MAN!
Youtube tRs-7_BsYNc
 
Monocultured
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The boys are back in town. And by the boys, I mean racism, anti-intellectualism, nationalism and fascism.
 
donh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: There's a reason why their governor is known as DeathSantis.


Death Santa, sir!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aungen: F@k the vaccine. I didn't get my zombie apocalypse.  You ruined everything.


You want zombies? What would you want with those third-rate monsters?

The average Florida man is just as mindless and twice as dangerous. Put some bath salts in 'em, and he'll even eat your face too.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Valter: Didn't we just have a Florida thread the other day?


'Murca is a Florida thread now.
 
