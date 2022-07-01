 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Just for July 4th: That time when San Diego shot all their fireworks off in 30 seconds   (twitter.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I had a dollar for every time that happened....
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you have to make it the whole thirty seconds or does all sub-thirty second times count?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way better than a normal show. Wonder what gas station that poor guy is working at these days.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like our 4th of July fireworks off the pier in San Clemente, CA. We also have office chair races that are pretty epic. I'm not allowed to discuss those so you will have to search google for yourself.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/thread
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost as good as a russian ammo dump.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this the one where they had a state of the art computer controlled timing system that went down to 1/1000 second and they thought they were entering:

Hours:minutes:seconds:

And instead entered:

Seconds:1/100 seconds:1/1000 seconds
 
yeahyeahyeah i know
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's a show.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should do that every year.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So like a $1.50?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Timing" Joke, performed by Joan Helmers
Youtube q9kWrdqd4hw
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coneheads (8/10) Movie CLIP - Beldar's Fireworks (1993) HD
Youtube MXkFgmQ2O-Q
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I remember that. The person who programmed the display into the computer didn't realize the  times were in milliseconds rather than seconds.

I'd rather see that then 30 minutes of ho-hum.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I thought it was something like that but I couldn't find an article confirming it.
 
Dryad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Happens a hell of lot more often than you would think. I was at a show where a squib blew up right out of its tube and started a fire in the launch area halfway through the show. They hit the panic button and emptied all the tubes.
Standard practice is to empty all tubes in an emergency, you don't want a boatload of explosives sitting in metal tubes at ground level in a fire. Those are called pipe bombs at that point
 
almejita
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I lived in San Diego for 20 years.
Now I don't.
So, here are the Ramones:

The Ramones - Loudmouth (live 1977)
Youtube hnbSVtVEjBo
 
indy_kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Office Space - Mundane Detail
Youtube 3fGHaVn5rGo
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I live in San Diego. My city is awesome! Your city is not even remotely awesome!

Gonna watch the big bay boom from my buddy's boat this year!

Happy Fourth of July to you and yours from America's Finest City!
 
starzman2003
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was there for that love. It was cool as hell, but also a bit scary. Similar to watching a very large set of missiles going off.

Would love to see it again imho.
 
almejita
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I like where I am, but I do miss San Diego.

So here's Black Flag w/ Keith Morris:

Gimmie Gimmie Gimmie
Youtube qfhhbZahFyI
 
Bhaughbb [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As someone who's working a professional show on the 4th, yikes!

From a distance, this looks awesome! From effectively ground zero, could be terrifying.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Big Jim Slade unavailable for comment.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

It just happened in Dundee, Michigan a couple of weeks ago
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Happened in my hometown in 88' - i watched this from a sailboat anchored in the bay.

https://youtu.be/nTrvNXgCMGk
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
bloop287 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stay Classy!
 
Taima
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The funny part was the event organizer tried to pass it off that his laptop had gotten a virus and so that is what screwed up the show.  Wasn't until a bit later that the screw-up came out.

Was there for that with some friends.  I love fireworks shows, and hadn't been out to see one in ages.  Was lucky my day off was on the 4th, so we went out to see it.   So much for that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

>balls deep in subby's mom<

Will do!👍
 
