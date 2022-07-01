 Skip to content
(Washingtonian)   Did Freemasons bury a secret treasure beneath the Ellipse in Washington DC? Probably not. But maybe? Ethel, get the backhoe. We're going treasure hunting   (washingtonian.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, White House, Thomas Jefferson, Freemason treasure theory rests, Conspiracy, Amateur historians Alan Butler, Christopher Knight, Donald Trump, Washington DC's Chamber  
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There isn't any F-ING MOON NAZI GOLD. There never was any f-ing MOON NAZI GOLD. The search for Moon Nazi Gold has destroyed innumerable historical artifacts and irreplaceable historical sites.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a waste to bury it.  My home lodge needs a new roof.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So the treasure is buried under a giant lower case l or a capital I?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Get Nic Cage on the case.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Old news. There was a documentary about this some years ago and the treasure was found in Philadelphia.
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: So the treasure is buried under a giant lower case l or a capital I?


A giant W
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: There isn't any F-ING MOON NAZI GOLD. There never was any f-ing MOON NAZI GOLD. The search for Moon Nazi Gold has destroyed innumerable historical artifacts and irreplaceable historical sites.


I am now more convinced than ever that there is MOON NAZI GOLD buried there. Nice try, illuminati.

*grabs shovel and shotgun*
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: There isn't any F-ING MOON NAZI GOLD. There never was any f-ing MOON NAZI GOLD. The search for Moon Nazi Gold has destroyed innumerable historical artifacts and irreplaceable historical sites.


You just want all that moon nazi gold for yourself. I'm wise to your games, Farker.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can't this question be answered definitively in about 20 minutes with some ground penetrating radar?
 
drayno76
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rick and Morty | S5E6 Cold Open: Never Trust the French | adult swim
Youtube 3lcfEaboy3g
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: There isn't any F-ING MOON NAZI GOLD. There never was any f-ing MOON NAZI GOLD. The search for Moon Nazi Gold has destroyed innumerable historical artifacts and irreplaceable historical sites.


If the Confederates had a tiny fraction of the gold in all the rumors about "lost Confederate treasure," they wouldn't have lost the war, they would have been able to buy the entire British Army.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subs, this is a fabulous headline.

Made BETTER by TFA contents.....

Nice!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just FYI, Those guys really don't take kindly when you show up at their lodge trying to get one of them to redo your chimney. Farking false advertising in my opinion.
 
