ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can immovable objects collide? They don't move. Wouldn't they be irresistible forces?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both of you! Stand your ground!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not Going to RTFA so I'm Going to assume it's two titanically fat Karen's arguing about right of way.
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get this video at all. Like it makes 0 sense to me. Both of those officers were so angry, like enraged and ready to fight/shoot/arrest, but nobody on the scene was black. What gives?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could watch this all day.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In the US a lot of jurisdictions overlap.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close enough.

Beer's on me.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Territorial pissing match between two LEOs.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Shut your farking mouth!"

"You don't talk to me like that. I'm not your boy."

Nice.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is this a trailer for Super Troopers 3?
 
assjuice
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

That sound's About rite!!!
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We have a possible judge/cop swearing trifecta in play.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nirvana - Territorial Pissings (Live at Reading 1992)
Youtube _fdYjlAviT8
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What? No a-brawling in the dirt? Ah am disappoint.

We'll meet again...
Don't know how...
Don't know when...
But I know we'll meet again...

And then I'll whup yo ass, boy.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Such fine upstanding citizens in charge of upholding the law.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's my opinion that people with thin skins should not be in law enforcement. Neither of them handled that professionally or courteously.

/I have a relatively thin skin, I accept that. I do not work in law enforcement.
 
solcofn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Have you never watched Super Troopers?
 
Valter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That southern drawl, that lack of hair, that sense of vengeance. That's a clear sign to GTFO.
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But what about the motorist? Did he get arrested just so they could arrest someone?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Preferable with the other guy's face under your boot.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Clash of the Titanic Buttheads.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Preferably with the other guy's face under your boots/
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cops can be control freaks.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wasn't he saying thanks and getting the hell out of there?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Heavy-set (let me tell you about my winning touchdown in high school) Sunburning white skin, extra-short bristly red or blonde hair, ( Hey, I was, or like to pretend that I was) a Marine, beady blue eyes, faces of fury, yep. Redneck cops all the way. Next police family picnic, I bet their wives get into it over the potato salad.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
okay damnit, no matter what i try i cannot lose my double comment. sorry. damnit.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Small cops with the intelligence of a large boulder
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SumoJeb: Small cops with the intelligence of a large boulder


That isn't fair to the boulder.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: okay damnit, no matter what i try i cannot lose my double comment. sorry. damnit.


The Fark website is broken in several imaginative ways that nobody seems interested in fixing.
 
