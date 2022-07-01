 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   I think that I am familiar with the fact that you are going to ignore this particular problem until it swims up and BITES YOU ON THE ASS .... Shark: Challenge accepted ... [CHOMP]   (abc7ny.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 4:30 PM



NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...possible shark bite Thursday, with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman saying...

I assume the shark from jaws got his law degree and then started a career in politics.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Love to prove that wouldn't you? Get your name in the National Geographic.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shark had one taste of a Lawn Guy Lander and couldn't get the flavor of knock off Dolce cologne and fake gold out of its mouth.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Say what you will, but the mayor of Shark City had one hell of a suit.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm a shark!
I'm a shaaark!
I'll bite your ass!
I'm a shark!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Amity MEANS Friendship...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sharks trying to make the world a better place by chomping down on drunken guidos.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Sharks trying to make the world a better place by chomping down on drunken guidos.
[Fark user image 536x336]


What the fark happened to Green Day?
 
JRoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Quote from man bitten: "What are you going to do? Bite me?"
 
