(MSN)   The family of a man shot by Akron police say cops fired more than 90 rounds at him hitting him over 60 times, and THEN proceeded to put handcuffs on the corpse, His crime? Refusing to stop when cops tried to pull him over for traffic violation   (msn.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Betty non-white and unarmed. How do they shoot an unarmed Black guy sixty times, but a white guy shoots seven cops and only sustains a face punch? That is statistically amazeballs if you exclude racism.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He must not have been in a school
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
brian.carnell.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I found the problem

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Devo - "Beautiful World"
Youtube 56u6g0POvo0
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well it's Ohio.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well that will learn him
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The article left the most vital detail deliberately vague. Did he shoot at the cops or not? And was he unarmed or not? The article doesn't say either way.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Out of shooting at him 90 times, I'm actually surprised they only missed 30 of those times.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They should be promoted to "storm tropper" level marksmen.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Betty non-white


That's my Burlesque stage name.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
only cops should have guns
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
'The real hell of life is everyone has his reasons.'

-- Jean Renoir
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"We know that no police officer ever wants to discharge their service weapon in the line of duty," they said. "

I actually did a real LOL at that one.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Out of shooting at him 90 times, I'm actually surprised they only missed 30 of those times.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x446]


That puts him ahead of the mayor of Uvalde, who broke out the band
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I found the problem

[Fark user image 850x790]


By additional training I assume they meant target practice.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who puts handcuffs on a corpse?
 
Luse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: The article left the most vital detail deliberately vague. Did he shoot at the cops or not? And was he unarmed or not? The article doesn't say either way.


From what I gather from the article he was never in trouble, taking that to mean no criminal record. As such he's unlikely to have been shooting at the cops so I'm gonna say chicken shiat cops executed an unarmed man, judging by the degree of accuracy, at very close range.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i live here in akron and they put up roadblocks to the police station.  this is not looking good
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, since only one shot was fired at the cops, only one shot from a cop who's a good shot would be the appropriate response. Same result. Can the parents explain why the cops were after their kid? I can.

The cops know who the gangsters are. Some of them they leave alone because they are relatively peaceful. Others, the erratic, unstable and senselessly violent ones, are gunned down when there is an opportunity. In the bad old days, I knew some of these people, and I learned this.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: The article left the most vital detail deliberately vague. Did he shoot at the cops or not? And was he unarmed or not? The article doesn't say either way.


He was unarmed.

https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/investigations/3news-investigates-8-akron-police-fired-90-plus-shots-during-confrontation-fleeing-motorist/95-7d4a4603-8a2e-41a6-90eb-51b034863073

AKRON, Ohio - Autopsy records confirm that an unarmed Akron man was struck dozens of times by a barrage of more than 90 shots fired by police officers following a chase early Monday morning.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have they figured out if he was an angel or not yet? I'm guessing he was not, so uh... good shoot you pants pissing boys in blue.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

freidog: SpectroBoy: I found the problem

[Fark user image 850x790]

By additional training I assume they meant target practice.


two out of three is better than usual?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: i live here in akron and they put up roadblocks to the police station.  this is not looking good


Went to U of A. Still live in Twinsburg.
Between stuff like this and the SC decisisons, i'm seriously pondering exercising my dual citizenship and just leaving this backward ass country.
 
King Something
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Who puts handcuffs on a corpse?


Cops who just nutted their pants from killing an unarmed Black person in cold blood.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I found the problem

[Fark user image 850x790]


That was part of the Christopher Dorner disaster.

I have never seen such cowardice in the LAPD in my entire life.
 
olorin604
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alizeran: [Fark user image image 564x709]


Damnit, my first thought was "that actually looks like pretty good shooting, only hitting the black like..."

Then I got it, and had a sad.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Magnanimous_J: The article left the most vital detail deliberately vague. Did he shoot at the cops or not? And was he unarmed or not? The article doesn't say either way.

He was unarmed.

https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/investigations/3news-investigates-8-akron-police-fired-90-plus-shots-during-confrontation-fleeing-motorist/95-7d4a4603-8a2e-41a6-90eb-51b034863073

AKRON, Ohio - Autopsy records confirm that an unarmed Akron man was struck dozens of times by a barrage of more than 90 shots fired by police officers following a chase early Monday morning.


FTFA: "Police claimed a shot was fired from the car..."  Don't always believe only one side.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WastrelWay: Elliot8654: Magnanimous_J: The article left the most vital detail deliberately vague. Did he shoot at the cops or not? And was he unarmed or not? The article doesn't say either way.

He was unarmed.

https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/investigations/3news-investigates-8-akron-police-fired-90-plus-shots-during-confrontation-fleeing-motorist/95-7d4a4603-8a2e-41a6-90eb-51b034863073

AKRON, Ohio - Autopsy records confirm that an unarmed Akron man was struck dozens of times by a barrage of more than 90 shots fired by police officers following a chase early Monday morning.

FTFA: "Police claimed a shot was fired from the car..."  Don't always believe only one side.


Cops do not get the benefit of the doubt anymore.
"We fired over 90 times because we heard one gunshot" is super-shady at the best of times.
They better get out their bodycam footage, dashcams, etc., and PROVE that they were shot at. I'm not taking their word on any of this.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

paygun: only cops should have guns


[thatsbait.jfif]
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magnanimous_J: The article left the most vital detail deliberately vague. Did he shoot at the cops or not? And was he unarmed or not? The article doesn't say either way.


Yeah. Unarmed? fark those pigs.

Took a shot at the cops chasing you? Someone is going to fire back. FAFO.

/Of course firing 90 shots is beyond stupid, but so is shooting at a squad of people with guns chasing you.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Had he tried driving while White, becauseI can't help but think that would have improved his chances.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BitwiseShift: Who puts handcuffs on a corpse?


It' SOP.  Conscious, unconscious, or dead, in all cases they put cuffs on.  People that are shot have an amazing habit of not being dead, Ref:  Every war since guns were used.
 
aba
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WastrelWay: Elliot8654: Magnanimous_J: The article left the most vital detail deliberately vague. Did he shoot at the cops or not? And was he unarmed or not? The article doesn't say either way.

He was unarmed.

https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/investigations/3news-investigates-8-akron-police-fired-90-plus-shots-during-confrontation-fleeing-motorist/95-7d4a4603-8a2e-41a6-90eb-51b034863073

AKRON, Ohio - Autopsy records confirm that an unarmed Akron man was struck dozens of times by a barrage of more than 90 shots fired by police officers following a chase early Monday morning.

FTFA: "Police claimed a shot was fired from the car..."  Don't always believe only one side.


Police say a lot of stuff that isn't true. The police in Uvalde said the door was locked and they had to wait for equipment to show up before they could take out the shooter. Both of those statements were lies. The police are not your friends
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bought a '67 VW Fastback on Wilbeth Rd. wayback in the eighties.
 
