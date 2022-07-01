 Skip to content
(Riverfront Times)   I have no fingers and must set off fireworks   (riverfronttimes.com)
    More: Satire, Independence Day, Fireworks, St. Louis, Missouri, AGM-114 Hellfire, Digraph, Gunpowder, special tim of the year, louis city ordinnce  
danvon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dnaltrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No fireworks.

Just a small cannon.  I've matured.

Merry 4th folks. From the insurance industry, keep things attached.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Turns out, taping a length of quickmatch to grandma's hand was not a good idea.
 
Iczer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ypsifly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cute story with intentional typos tires quickly
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm skipping Uncle Sam's birthday this year.
 
