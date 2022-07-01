 Skip to content
It's raining anchovies in San Francisco
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of that time in 12th century Burgundy when it rained herring.

/Now, if the Mayor of Warsaw explodes, I'll be paranoid.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is someone messing with the spacetime continuum?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"earlier this month that about a dozen 8-inch silver fish "rained down from the sky" onto their friend's roof and back deck in the Outer Richmond."  -raining anchovies in Richmond is an improvement.
 
fat boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So shiat and rotten fish
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another commented that they "almost got hit by a fish waiting for a bus"

I call shenanigans - where would a fish be going on a bus, huh?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
years ago me and friends were staying with a buddy in half moon bay aboard his sailboat. anchovy fishing right in the harbor was nuts, a five hook sabiki rig would fill all the hooks in about 3 seconds. so many fish that next morning the harbor was a foot thick in dead anchovies, theyd consumed all the oxygen and expired...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As a Bay Area resident, I like getting San Francisco news from New Hampstershire.

It's only news somewhere else.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Reminds me of that time in 12th century Burgundy when it rained herring.

/Now, if the Mayor of Warsaw explodes, I'll be paranoid.


/shakes dwarf-sized fist at you
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought it was raining men?  Oh well, it's July, that month is over.

It rained tiny crabs in Ixtapa.  They fell on our balcony, 21 stories above the beach.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I still was a commercial salmon fisherman, in northern California there was a gradient point where the salmon, who normally took herring bait would prefer anchovies the further south you went or warmer the water got.   I hated it because the anchovies would fall apart quite quickly, but it's what the salmon wanted.

Still love anchovies on my pizza though.  But not from bait.
 
dryknife
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those tins will really put a knot on your head.
I'm partial to the ones packed in Louisiana Hot Sauce.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Back in the good old days, it was raining men.

/Hallelujah!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's raining anchovies, Hallelujah?
The weirdest thing I've seen was bright orange baby newts or salamanders raining from the sky on a misty mountain range. I can only assume they got swept up from a creak in some freak weather event
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Another commented that they "almost got hit by a fish waiting for a bus"

I call shenanigans - where would a fish be going on a bus, huh?


To school, of course.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

ANCHOVIES!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
