Anyone else would be arrested but it's fine and dandy when an Orangutan does it
posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 9:38 PM



mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that's a learned behavior.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's cute, but not as cute as she is.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice the orange color and other resemblances to Trump.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a lot harder to stop an orangutan, plus they pull out the whole "endangered species" card.
 
OBBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: Notice the orange color and other resemblances to Trump.


Yeah, you can tell it's not a Biden orangutan as it didn't sniff the lady. Well that and the lady was too old.
 
ecl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OBBN: lilbjorn: Notice the orange color and other resemblances to Trump.

Yeah, you can tell it's not a Biden orangutan as it didn't sniff the lady. Well that and the lady was too old.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right turn, Clyde.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ook.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oook!
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just going to go ahead and add those to my incel trolling collection...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you are an orangutan, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab em by the pussy. You can do anything.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ook?
 
Karne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Trump when he burst into the underage beauty contest dressing room.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: Notice the orange color and other resemblances to Trump.


She looks nothing like Trump.
 
fat boy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The love child of Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So this is what the Librarian gets up to when he's out and about
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrparks: Yeah that's a learned behavior.


I was thinking it's possible that he learned it because he figured out what makes the tourists pay more attention to him.  Some primates fling poo at us because they're behind bars and can't grab our tits. The smart ones see how people react when others throw feces at the people who can give them food despite the signs saying "Don't Feed the Animals."

Or maybe he's just a lecherous orangutan.  He's wearing pants so you can't really tell if he's getting aroused.  Or that "he" is really a girl.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Luckily that monkey isn't American or else he'd probably be Junior Republican Senator shiatfling by this point.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ecl: OBBN: lilbjorn: Notice the orange color and other resemblances to Trump.

Yeah, you can tell it's not a Biden orangutan as it didn't sniff the lady. Well that and the lady was too old.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


Orang utans are intelligent, amiable, and athletic. So, the opposite of TFG
 
calufrax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah. Discrimination. When a monkey starts masturbating, and flinging its faeces at people, that's fine...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So when is he being appointed to the Supreme Court?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
daily mail? Was totally expecting this guy. Son, I am dissapoint.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Orangutans are supposedly the most intelligent of primates, except humans. After seeing these comments I'm inclined to doubt that, and put them on top.

/not including me, of course
 
