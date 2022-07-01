 Skip to content
(Vice)   College checklist for prospective students: scholarships, social life, employment opportunities, availability of abortion services
•       •       •

Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: Cora Jackson, 18... said she was looking forward to getting out of her liberal bubble and studying in a conservative state....Jackson said the end of Roe "definitely altered how excited I am to go... I am no longer excited...more dreading leaving this sort of safe haven.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm quite sure you can fashion a custom degree in Serena Joy Studies at your local liberal arts college.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: Cora Jackson, 18... said she was looking forward to getting out of her liberal bubble and studying in a conservative state....Jackson said the end of Roe "definitely altered how excited I am to go... I am no longer excited...more dreading leaving this sort of safe haven.

[Fark user image image 640x420]

I'm quite sure you can fashion a custom degree in Serena Joy Studies at your local liberal arts college.


See kids can learn!

I feel bad for her parents, to try so hard and end up raising an idiot. Kiddo your liberal bubble is the only reason you can vote. Keep messing around and that will soon end.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stock up on your Plan B pills
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As they should be. Good people should not be supporting illiberal states in ANY fashion, including going to their (usually not as good anyway) colleges and universities. I mean, we all know Duke sucks.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go.  fark them and their Neanderthal ways.

Sports shiat?  Same answer.  fark them sideways.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills


Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: Cora Jackson, 18... said she was looking forward to getting out of her liberal bubble and studying in a conservative state....Jackson said the end of Roe "definitely altered how excited I am to go... I am no longer excited...more dreading leaving this sort of safe haven.

[Fark user image image 640x420]

I'm quite sure you can fashion a custom degree in Serena Joy Studies at your local liberal arts college.


Maybe they should concentrate more on studying for finals than on getting dicked down every weekend, no?

Silly me, I forgot in this country we want people to be able to go to a four year party, I mean college, for free.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills

Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.


Mark Cuban, if you're listening
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills

Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.


Thus ensuring availability for everyone. Not sure how bad that is.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Duke will suck.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what?  They're RATIONING BC pills?

Is this gonna be like prison?  Where, even if I'm not female, I gotta collect PB pills to trade for favors and protection?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills

Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.

Thus ensuring availability for everyone. Not sure how bad that is.


He has billions of dollars.  He could fire up the plan b machines and crank them out like skittles.

All he has to do is give up his penis rocket
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many frats will go bankrupts under the lawsuits for support from pregnant women?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills

Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.

Thus ensuring availability for everyone. Not sure how bad that is.


I also kind of feel it's a good call on their part. For one thing, it prevents some anti-choice fascist from buying the entire supply of any particular region and destroying them all.

In fact, I might start buying them on the regular in order to have them available to give to women who need them and can't get them.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the SEC is out.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah right. If you buy the BS that abortions are mainly sought by college females, you'll buy these stories.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills

Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.

Thus ensuring availability for everyone. Not sure how bad that is.

I also kind of feel it's a good call on their part. For one thing, it prevents some anti-choice fascist from buying the entire supply of any particular region and destroying them all.

In fact, I might start buying them on the regular in order to have them available to give to women who need them and can't get them.


Because what woman really want is some rando selling them Plan B second hand when they can't get any from CVS.

"Heyyyy gurl, you look like you might need some ... :flashes trenchcoat: ... some Plan Beeeee."

Do you even stop and listen to yourself?
 
sjcpjh1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those schools will miss that sweet, sweet out-of-state tuition.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills

Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.

Thus ensuring availability for everyone. Not sure how bad that is.

He has billions of dollars.  He could fire up the plan b machines and crank them out like skittles.

All he has to do is give up his penis rocket


1 - 3 plan B pills per week is many more plan B pills than any person could ever use. That's like 10x more.

2 - Unless there is an actual shortage, why would anyone fire up machines to make lots more?

This is just to prevent panic buyers/resellers from buying it all and marking up the prices because of a sudden increase in demand and reduction in supply.

Unless I'm missing something

Since Plan B only stays in your body for a short amount of time, it's not meant to be used as a regular birth control method. You can and should immediately continue taking your regular birth control-or start using one-after taking Plan B.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: Yeah right. If you buy the BS that abortions are mainly sought by college females, you'll buy these stories.


Abortions? No. Preventative measures YEEEEEES. Also...they are Ladies, Girls and Women. Female is something that a men's rights advocate might say.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Moose out front: Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills

Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.

Thus ensuring availability for everyone. Not sure how bad that is.

I also kind of feel it's a good call on their part. For one thing, it prevents some anti-choice fascist from buying the entire supply of any particular region and destroying them all.

In fact, I might start buying them on the regular in order to have them available to give to women who need them and can't get them.

Because what woman really want is some rando selling them Plan B second hand when they can't get any from CVS.

"Heyyyy gurl, you look like you might need some ... :flashes trenchcoat: ... some Plan Beeeee."

Do you even stop and listen to yourself?


Desperate people do desperate things. And if you need plan b, you need it right away. The effectiveness drops off really fast.

I've ordered drugs that were far less important from strangers in other countries without issue. There is a huge (legal and illegal) trade for prescription (and other) drugs.

Similarly, I know people were selling and giving away baby formula recently in my Nextdoor and Facebook groups.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Moose out front: Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills

Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.

Thus ensuring availability for everyone. Not sure how bad that is.

I also kind of feel it's a good call on their part. For one thing, it prevents some anti-choice fascist from buying the entire supply of any particular region and destroying them all.

In fact, I might start buying them on the regular in order to have them available to give to women who need them and can't get them.

Because what woman really want is some rando selling them Plan B second hand when they can't get any from CVS.

"Heyyyy gurl, you look like you might need some ... :flashes trenchcoat: ... some Plan Beeeee."

Do you even stop and listen to yourself?


BEES???
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Somacandra: FTFA: Cora Jackson, 18... said she was looking forward to getting out of her liberal bubble and studying in a conservative state....Jackson said the end of Roe "definitely altered how excited I am to go... I am no longer excited...more dreading leaving this sort of safe haven.

[Fark user image image 640x420]

I'm quite sure you can fashion a custom degree in Serena Joy Studies at your local liberal arts college.

Maybe they should concentrate more on studying for finals than on getting dicked down every weekend, no?

Silly me, I forgot in this country we want people to be able to go to a four year party, I mean college, for free.


I agree! it's IMPOSSIBLE for anyone to do more than one thing at a time! PLUS if you're a woman who has sex AT ANY POINT IN TIME you are nothing but a partying WHORE who deserves to be punished with a child.  The trollops going to college and having the AUDACITY to have sex DO NOT deserve an education!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: Flushing It All Away: Somacandra: FTFA: Cora Jackson, 18... said she was looking forward to getting out of her liberal bubble and studying in a conservative state....Jackson said the end of Roe "definitely altered how excited I am to go... I am no longer excited...more dreading leaving this sort of safe haven.

[Fark user image image 640x420]

I'm quite sure you can fashion a custom degree in Serena Joy Studies at your local liberal arts college.

Maybe they should concentrate more on studying for finals than on getting dicked down every weekend, no?

Silly me, I forgot in this country we want people to be able to go to a four year party, I mean college, for free.

I agree! it's IMPOSSIBLE for anyone to do more than one thing at a time! PLUS if you're a woman who has sex AT ANY POINT IN TIME you are nothing but a partying WHORE who deserves to be punished with a child.  The trollops going to college and having the AUDACITY to have sex DO NOT deserve an education!


Who said anything about women? Plenty of men can get pregnant too.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: edmo: Yeah right. If you buy the BS that abortions are mainly sought by college females, you'll buy these stories.

Abortions? No. Preventative measures YEEEEEES. Also...they are Ladies, Girls and Women. Female is something that a men's rights advocate might say.


Ironically female is, by far, the most appropriate word these days, IMHO

A woman can have any genitalia. Ladies also refers to gender, not sex. Girl is ambiguous between a female child and young woman... And we already know that women is a gender. Gender says nothing about someone's ability to have babies. There are people who are biologically female, who are men, who can get pregnant and might need plan b.

Only females can have children, even though not all females can. Female is the most appropriate word I can think of, without saying something like 'college people who believe they can get pregnant'.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No side or opinion in this debate, but the headline sounds more like "I want to be a whore in college, but I'm afraid it might have repercussions I won't be able to hide from my parents".
 
pacified
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just tell men no sex ever. Sorry guys this is what you get. I assume most of the pro life males weren't getting sex anyway
 
pacified
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kukukupo: No side or opinion in this debate, but the headline sounds more like "I want to be a whore in college, but I'm afraid it might have repercussions I won't be able to hide from my parents".


Yeah women just get pregnant. No whore males involved. Nope. Just like Mary.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pacified: kukukupo: No side or opinion in this debate, but the headline sounds more like "I want to be a whore in college, but I'm afraid it might have repercussions I won't be able to hide from my parents".

Yeah women just get pregnant. No whore males involved. Nope. Just like Mary.


Men can't get abortions and men have no equivalent to plan b...so it's hard to know if they would make choices about where to attend college based on the ability to have access to those things.

Men certainty can be whores, and our society tells them to 'man up and accept their responsibilities' if they whore around and get a girl pregnant.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pacified: kukukupo: No side or opinion in this debate, but the headline sounds more like "I want to be a whore in college, but I'm afraid it might have repercussions I won't be able to hide from my parents".

Yeah women just get pregnant. No whore males involved. Nope. Just like Mary.


Where did I mention women?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills

Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.

Thus ensuring availability for everyone. Not sure how bad that is.

He has billions of dollars.  He could fire up the plan b machines and crank them out like skittles.

All he has to do is give up his penis rocket

1 - 3 plan B pills per week is many more plan B pills than any person could ever use. That's like 10x more.

2 - Unless there is an actual shortage, why would anyone fire up machines to make lots more?

This is just to prevent panic buyers/resellers from buying it all and marking up the prices because of a sudden increase in demand and reduction in supply.

Unless I'm missing something

Since Plan B only stays in your body for a short amount of time, it's not meant to be used as a regular birth control method. You can and should immediately continue taking your regular birth control-or start using one-after taking Plan B.


1 to 3 is not enough.  You have to take one every time you get a creampie.

Some people are sexual.  Evidence:  all the monkeypox bio reactors that are compelled to have sex at any cost.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My god.   This will change the college choices of dozens and dozens of young women.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: PickleBarrel: Flushing It All Away: Somacandra: FTFA: Cora Jackson, 18... said she was looking forward to getting out of her liberal bubble and studying in a conservative state....Jackson said the end of Roe "definitely altered how excited I am to go... I am no longer excited...more dreading leaving this sort of safe haven.

[Fark user image image 640x420]

I'm quite sure you can fashion a custom degree in Serena Joy Studies at your local liberal arts college.

Maybe they should concentrate more on studying for finals than on getting dicked down every weekend, no?

Silly me, I forgot in this country we want people to be able to go to a four year party, I mean college, for free.

I agree! it's IMPOSSIBLE for anyone to do more than one thing at a time! PLUS if you're a woman who has sex AT ANY POINT IN TIME you are nothing but a partying WHORE who deserves to be punished with a child.  The trollops going to college and having the AUDACITY to have sex DO NOT deserve an education!

Who said anything about women? Plenty of men can get pregnant too.


Men can't be whores though, they're called studs and applauded!
 
Moose out front
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Moose out front: Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills

Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.

Thus ensuring availability for everyone. Not sure how bad that is.

I also kind of feel it's a good call on their part. For one thing, it prevents some anti-choice fascist from buying the entire supply of any particular region and destroying them all.

In fact, I might start buying them on the regular in order to have them available to give to women who need them and can't get them.

Because what woman really want is some rando selling them Plan B second hand when they can't get any from CVS.

"Heyyyy gurl, you look like you might need some ... :flashes trenchcoat: ... some Plan Beeeee."

Do you even stop and listen to yourself?


I would gladly give it away for free to any woman who needs it. No expectations of anything in return. If CVS is out of it it's not because I went in and bought it all so I could scalp them on the corner.

You have a very active, if disturbing, imagination.
 
12349876
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kukukupo: No side or opinion in this debate, but the headline sounds more like "I want to be a whore in college, but I'm afraid it might have repercussions I won't be able to hide from my parents".


Sounds to me like "If I get raped by douche frat bros, I want some options"
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills

Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.

Thus ensuring availability for everyone. Not sure how bad that is.

He has billions of dollars.  He could fire up the plan b machines and crank them out like skittles.

All he has to do is give up his penis rocket

1 - 3 plan B pills per week is many more plan B pills than any person could ever use. That's like 10x more.

2 - Unless there is an actual shortage, why would anyone fire up machines to make lots more?

This is just to prevent panic buyers/resellers from buying it all and marking up the prices because of a sudden increase in demand and reduction in supply.

Unless I'm missing something

Since Plan B only stays in your body for a short amount of time, it's not meant to be used as a regular birth control method. You can and should immediately continue taking your regular birth control-or start using one-after taking Plan B.

1 to 3 is not enough.  You have to take one every time you get a creampie.

Some people are sexual.  Evidence:  all the monkeypox bio reactors that are compelled to have sex at any cost.


They market it as 'Take within 72 hours'; but certainty it's not needed after every sexual encounter...

Even still, everyone agrees it is a very poor choice for a primary birth control.
 
Snooza
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Wait, what?  They're RATIONING BC pills?

Is this gonna be like prison?  Where, even if I'm not female, I gotta collect PB pills to trade for favors and protection?


Plan B isn't supposed to be long-term birth control.  You take it after unprotected sex.  If you need it multiple times, get some regular birth control - you're clearly underestimating your sex appeal!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fark_Guy_Rob: AmbassadorBooze: Fano: Stock up on your Plan B pills

Amazon went maga and says they will restrict buying plan B to 3 pills per week per customer.

Thus ensuring availability for everyone. Not sure how bad that is.

He has billions of dollars.  He could fire up the plan b machines and crank them out like skittles.

All he has to do is give up his penis rocket

1 - 3 plan B pills per week is many more plan B pills than any person could ever use. That's like 10x more.

2 - Unless there is an actual shortage, why would anyone fire up machines to make lots more?

This is just to prevent panic buyers/resellers from buying it all and marking up the prices because of a sudden increase in demand and reduction in supply.

Unless I'm missing something

Since Plan B only stays in your body for a short amount of time, it's not meant to be used as a regular birth control method. You can and should immediately continue taking your regular birth control-or start using one-after taking Plan B.

1 to 3 is not enough.  You have to take one every time you get a creampie.

Some people are sexual.  Evidence:  all the monkeypox bio reactors that are compelled to have sex at any cost.

They market it as 'Take within 72 hours'; but certainty it's not needed after every sexual encounter...

Even still, everyone agrees it is a very poor choice for a primary birth control.


Lots of things are poor choices.

But they should still make plan B as available as skittles.

Or outlaw taking plan B more than once every 72 hours.

Have bezos retire his penis rocket and start up the plan B machines.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Somacandra: FTFA: Cora Jackson, 18... said she was looking forward to getting out of her liberal bubble and studying in a conservative state....Jackson said the end of Roe "definitely altered how excited I am to go... I am no longer excited...more dreading leaving this sort of safe haven.

[Fark user image image 640x420]

I'm quite sure you can fashion a custom degree in Serena Joy Studies at your local liberal arts college.

Maybe they should concentrate more on studying for finals than on getting dicked down every weekend, no?

Silly me, I forgot in this country we want people to be able to go to a four year party, I mean college, for free.


You sound fun.
 
Alebak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It would be interesting to see the raw numbers on this if I didn't have to live through it.

A hint at how society adjusts in the face of this bullshiat.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you aren't wealthy, get the hell out of red states if you can.
I wouldn't even stay in "purple" states, if you don't have to.
 
Vespers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Somacandra: FTFA: Cora Jackson, 18... said she was looking forward to getting out of her liberal bubble and studying in a conservative state....Jackson said the end of Roe "definitely altered how excited I am to go... I am no longer excited...more dreading leaving this sort of safe haven.

[Fark user image image 640x420]

I'm quite sure you can fashion a custom degree in Serena Joy Studies at your local liberal arts college.

Maybe they should concentrate more on studying for finals than on getting dicked down every weekend, no?

Silly me, I forgot in this country we want people to be able to go to a four year party, I mean college, for free.


Counterpoint: Date rape. Why do you support rapists?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Somacandra: FTFA: Cora Jackson, 18... said she was looking forward to getting out of her liberal bubble and studying in a conservative state....Jackson said the end of Roe "definitely altered how excited I am to go... I am no longer excited...more dreading leaving this sort of safe haven.

[Fark user image image 640x420]

I'm quite sure you can fashion a custom degree in Serena Joy Studies at your local liberal arts college.

Maybe they should concentrate more on studying for finals than on getting dicked down every weekend, no?

Silly me, I forgot in this country we want people to be able to go to a four year party, I mean college, for free.


Oh look a new Trumper account.
Why is it your business if someone gets dicked down every weekend?
To you, punishment and cruelty is the goal.
 
