(The Daily Beast)   Fugitive parents arrested on Appalachian Trail after abandoning kids in Appalachia   (thedailybeast.com)
13
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

Police found that the toilets in the house didn't work, and the septic tank was either full or inoperable. Instead, "improvised camping-style toilets" were found at the property. None of the showers or bathtubs appeared to work either, cops said, adding that some of the children didn't know how to use toilet paper.

"There was evidence that the children were to not leave the home for years. There was evidence that the children were not given adequate food," a social worker told a judge in court.

After the fire on Easter Sunday, Zoe's 15-year-old brother was found by authorities at a church in Rockdale County. They say he confessed to deliberately starting the fire and he was arrested on a range of charges, including murder

Really hope they drop the murder charges against him. Sounds like he was living in a hell hole and was desperate for an escape.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article:

The other children in the family had evidence of abuse when they were examined by doctors after the fire. One child had healing lacerations on his back that he said were left by a belt and another little boy had a human bite mark on his inner thigh.

The condition of the house before the fire was unsanitary and the children had not attended school in quite some time.

https://www.cbs46.com/2022/06/30/parents-girl-who-died-loganville-fire-arrested-appalachian-trail/
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. There actually is an Appalachian Trail. I assumed it was just a euphemism for a sex thing.

/s
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking the worst here. I'm thinking the boy who lit the fire was doing something to his 10 year old sister and she threatened to tell the parents. So he touched the house.

We'll never find out what went on here.

sad, very sad story.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some people should not have children.
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am curious as to how they figured out they were on the Appalachian Trail.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mock26: I am curious as to how they figured out they were on the Appalachian Trail.


it's not listed about how, but I would assume they went to the trail to "live off the land" and someone spotted their little campsite, looked suspicious, and was reported to the authorities.

Or...

the cops asked the neighbors..."hey where do they go when they want to get away?"   "Oh they go on hikes on the appellation trail..."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do we have an extradition deal with Argentina?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
App Trail is not where you go if you want to avoid being found.  Maybe they were in the area.  There is a lot of USFS land up there you can camp on for free.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: App Trail is not where you go if you want to avoid being found.  Maybe they were in the area.  There is a lot of USFS land up there you can camp on for free.


I don't think we are dealing with super geniuses here.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey Cops! These 'parents' are the unarmed people you're supposed to shoot.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shiat like this is infuriating from the article.

They weren't "reclusive", they were abusive farking assholes who essentially pre-planned to murder their kids through starvation or worse.

I'm sure there was physical and sexual abuse happening when they kept the kids locked inside the house.
 
bdub77
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As if you didn't need yet another good reason why abortion should be legal.
 
