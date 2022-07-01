 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Lions, and leopards and humans, Mumbai   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Lion, Felidae, Jaguar, Cougar, Leopard, mountain lions, big cats, Los Angeles  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not quite as urban, but here's a bobcat with young rabbit passing through the wash next to my place north of Tucson. It's a small suburb area crisscrossed by scores of washes; we have endless wildlife.

I was standing on the edge of my driveway when this guy passed me by, about 15 feet at most. It was walking very slowly with it's prize and stopped to look at me then moved on. Very casual, like it sees humans all the time, which it probably does. I've seen it twice this week, in the late afternoon with rabbits.

The coyotes come out at dusk and I catch them walking around closer to midnight.

El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We had a mountain lion caught on camera in downtown Denver just a few days ago. Apparently driven by human encroachment to give up hunting for live prey and move on to stealing catalytic converters.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice, subby.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Coyotes and African Wild Dogs are more fascinating to watch than wolves, I think. Some next level group intelligence going on there comparatively.

BigKaboom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice one subby.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Saw a couple of cougars in my neighborhood recently:

