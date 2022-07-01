 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) 86-year-old becomes the world's longest-serving flight attendant after 65 years of service in the skies and she has no plans to retire. 'As long as I have my health and I'm able, why not work. It's still fun'
34
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coffee or the tea, thanks
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her!!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: The coffee or the tea, thanks


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I might have second thoughts taking a flight with her, especially after this article.
/dnrfa
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: GRCooper: The coffee or the tea, thanks

[c.tenor.com image 498x270]


You must have watched George of the jungle with Brendan Frasier.
 
maumee419
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised she still feels that way after how passengers have been acting
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coffee, tea or Metamucil?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i heartily dislike people that take jobs from others. for years Mrs. Swimo has told me of co-workers who did not have to work due to very successful spouses, family wealth et cetera. morans.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i heartily dislike people that take jobs from others. for years Mrs. Swimo has told me of co-workers who did not have to work due to very successful spouses, family wealth et cetera. morans.


You sound old.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's what is wrong with this country. farkin boomers need to retire.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: That's what is wrong with this country. farkin boomers need to retire.



You certainly have your finger on the pulse of this country's biggest problem.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Clash City Farker: That's what is wrong with this country. farkin boomers need to retire.


You certainly have your finger on the pulse of this country's biggest problem.


Yeah, a whole generation cant afford to buy a house because of it.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i heartily dislike people that take jobs from others. for years Mrs. Swimo has told me of co-workers who did not have to work due to very successful spouses, family wealth et cetera. morans.


Eh.  Each person has agency over themselves, and I'm not going to fault someone for trying to find their calling in life if only for personal fulfillment.

I did a little more reading, Back in 2017 when another periodical did a story on her, it was revealed that she has an adult son with Down's Syndrome.  I had an uncle with Down's, it would not surprise me if her working was a way to cope, to give her an escape from only being family-focused.  My grandmother did not have that opportunity and I'm sure that the situation contributed negatively to her life.

The only major drawbacks are the possibility of her age leaving her vulnerable during an in-flight emergency compared to younger flight attendants, and her basically denying herself the pension that she's entitled to.  But if the pension allows a named beneficiary to draw for X number of years after her death (30 years is not uncommon) then she may be working to ensure that her son receives that pension for the rest of his natural life.  Presuming that she still qualifies under the older pension system rather than being stuck in a 401K situation.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: sinko swimo: i heartily dislike people that take jobs from others. for years Mrs. Swimo has told me of co-workers who did not have to work due to very successful spouses, family wealth et cetera. morans.

You sound old.


I was thinking that sinko swimo sounded young, as in is pissed off because teh olds above in the table of organization won't retire already to make openings in the company to be promoted into.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Badmoodman: Clash City Farker: That's what is wrong with this country. farkin boomers need to retire.


You certainly have your finger on the pulse of this country's biggest problem.

Yeah, a whole generation cant afford to buy a house because of it.


America was made great again, did you not get the memo?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is she physically able to assist the crew in the event of an emergency?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TWX: I was thinking that sinko swimo sounded young, as in is pissed off because teh olds above in the table of organization won't retire already to make openings in the company to be promoted into.


We Gen-Xers gave up on that plan decades ago, and the youngest of us are now 42-43.
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
RBG worked until she was 86 as well.  Look how that turned out for her.

And the rest of us.
 
nucal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Is she physically able to assist the crew in the event of an emergency?


According to the article yes.

Although trying to read it on a phone while navigating the ads was ridiculously difficult.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh wow. I was just thinking about her the other day. This made my day.

in the beforetimes when i flew a ton, I would have her on a flight like once every other month. American wasn't my normal airline, i didn't have any real status on it, and I usually took the train to Boston or DC, so wouldn't expect her to know my name, but after a year or so she started remembering me and always greeted me by my name and would take a minute for some quick conversation.

Sometimes i'd catch her if i did the quick turbo prop hop from EWR to PHL when american took that over from US Airways, when heading out west so i got the extra segment. Its such a short flight that its pretty much take off, land, with no service, and she would be in the jumpseat facing me and we would chat. She would always take a crack at me trying to make my number for the year when i got on that flight. "Wow Line, you really must want to be like 20th in line for an upgrade to take this flight"

Wonderful woman.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i heartily dislike people that take jobs from others. for years Mrs. Swimo has told me of co-workers who did not have to work due to very successful spouses, family wealth et cetera. morans.


Yeah, they take jobs from people who would probably suck at it, if they aren't displacing people already in those jobs.

Also some people enjoy what they do and working in general. They don't get a say in it because it isn't just a dollars thing for them?
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: That's what is wrong with this country. farkin boomers need to retire.


Did your mom give up her street corner yet?
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: TWX: I was thinking that sinko swimo sounded young, as in is pissed off because teh olds above in the table of organization won't retire already to make openings in the company to be promoted into.

We Gen-Xers gave up on that plan decades ago, and the youngest of us are now 42-43.


Funny.  I'm in that trailing-edge demographic, and after changing to a better job back at the end of January I got a promotion at work this past week.  My career had stalled somewhat at my prior employer and I was nearly tapped-out as to where I could advance there, but I'm already moving up with the new employer.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fat boy: Clash City Farker: That's what is wrong with this country. farkin boomers need to retire.

Did your mom give up her street corner yet?


Well no, you are her biggest customer.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hammettman: RBG worked until she was 86 as well.  Look how that turned out for her.

And the rest of us.


The principal problem did not come from Ginsburg, it came from McConnell and the rest of his ilk.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: fat boy: Clash City Farker: That's what is wrong with this country. farkin boomers need to retire.

Did your mom give up her street corner yet?

Well no, you are her biggest customer.


This seems like a weird retort.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sky Waitress, is the correct term to refer to these people
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB: I was sent to Okinawa for the last year of my enlistment in the Marines back in '89... we flew a charter "Flying Tigers" 747 flight from LAX. They basically just flew troops around, so the flight crews got long in the tooth. 23yo Corporal Me was sitting in the door row facing the jump seat, and a Gunny, probably in his 30s, sat next to me, and the older flight attendant (in my mind, she felt like a grandma, she had at least 30 years on that Gunny) sitting in the jump seat was merciless in hitting on him. Whenever she got up, he turned to me, gripping my arm with a look in his eyes that said "save me", but when she returned, he found he was too polite to turn her down.

She had established early that he was flying on to the Philippines, and she was constantly hammering home that she had a 3 day layover there, and she could show him around.

He was saved from this fate, because our leg out of Anchorage had to turn back due to engine failure. The passengers had to layover until a replacement 747 (and new crew) came in the next day to continue our flight.

/I discovered new meaning to the term "Eskimo Pie" at the Great Alaskan Bush Company during the layover
 
kosherkow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Is she physically able to assist the crew in the event of an emergency?


yes, and has a black belt to boot.

so don't you farking mouth off to that sweet lady!
 
fat boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: fat boy: Clash City Farker: That's what is wrong with this country. farkin boomers need to retire.

Did your mom give up her street corner yet?

Well no, you are her biggest customer.


Well that explains the stretch marks around her lips
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i heartily dislike people that take jobs from others. for years Mrs. Swimo has told me of co-workers who did not have to work due to very successful spouses, family wealth et cetera. morans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: CSB: I was sent to Okinawa for the last year of my enlistment in the Marines back in '89... we flew a charter "Flying Tigers" 747 flight from LAX. They basically just flew troops around, so the flight crews got long in the tooth. 23yo Corporal Me was sitting in the door row facing the jump seat, and a Gunny, probably in his 30s, sat next to me, and the older flight attendant (in my mind, she felt like a grandma, she had at least 30 years on that Gunny) sitting in the jump seat was merciless in hitting on him. Whenever she got up, he turned to me, gripping my arm with a look in his eyes that said "save me", but when she returned, he found he was too polite to turn her down.

She had established early that he was flying on to the Philippines, and she was constantly hammering home that she had a 3 day layover there, and she could show him around.

He was saved from this fate, because our leg out of Anchorage had to turn back due to engine failure. The passengers had to layover until a replacement 747 (and new crew) came in the next day to continue our flight.

/I discovered new meaning to the term "Eskimo Pie" at the Great Alaskan Bush Company during the layover


I'm reminded of the cute British waitress that served the table at a breakfast, and one of the items I ordered was abbreviated on the receipt as "ENGLISH MUFF".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: That's what is wrong with this country. farkin boomers need to die.


Ftfm, waiting on an inheritance
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Sky Waitress, is the correct term to refer to these people


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
