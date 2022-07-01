 Skip to content
(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Who in their right mind would turn down US$10,000 to give up their airline seats? Apparently this dumbass
    Dumbass, Airline, Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Southwest Airlines, AirTran Airways, Gerald Ford, Airport, Eastern Air Lines  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who in their right mind would offer it? Do they not need to make a profit these days?
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not a travel voucher - $10,000 on a Visa gift card..

Seriously people?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It appears the airline offered $10,000 for volunteers to give up their seats. This guy did not volunteer. The story didn't mention the other 200 people that didn't volunteer, either. Which leads me to believe, subby, that those seats meant more to them than $10,000. Not necessarily "dumbass" territory, but I suppose it depends on one's perspective.

If it was $100,000, than certainly any certified, well-polished dumbass would decline.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
$10,000 is worth more to some people than to others.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you offered me 10k right now to drive to Alaska, AND back, I'd be all in.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
$10,000 to miss the vacation you've planned and paid for already, and be stranded in a connecting airport, to maybe get a flight to Alaska or go back home?
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: If you offered me 10k right now to drive to Alaska, AND back, I'd be all in.


You live in Alaska, don't you?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The last time I had to fly, it was to Vegas to help her with an event that was the most important one in my wife's life thus far with regards to her business. If I missed the event, it would have put her in a terrible spot, one that would have probably made her very, very upset with me.

$10G versus the many costs of a divorce? I'll pass on the $10G.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

El_Dan: $10,000 is worth more to some people than to others.


If I'm on my once in a lifetime flight to Hawaii $10k wouldn't get me to budge as it's about what I spent on the vacation and I have no guarantee I'll get to use it if I take the bump, not to mention the lost vacation time from work.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: If you offered me 10k right now to drive to Alaska, AND back, I'd be all in.


This thread is now "What would you do for a Klondike Bar Ten Grand?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Didn't some of them 'settle' for 5k.

I'd probably be one of them.  Standing in the terminal, on the phone, bragging about the big five and some a--hole cruises by in a golf cart waving a 10k card like John Farking Gotrocks.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
[wtf am I reading.jpg]
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: [wtf am I reading.jpg]


Someone making a really shiatty choice, financially, apparently.
 
alienated
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: The last time I had to fly, it was to Vegas to help her with an event that was the most important one in my wife's life thus far with regards to her business. If I missed the event, it would have put her in a terrible spot, one that would have probably made her very, very upset with me.

$10G versus the many costs of a divorce? I'll pass on the $10G.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: If you offered me 10k right now to drive to Alaska, AND back, I'd be all in.


Me too, I could use the $80 after paying for gas.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't want a $10,000 incentive to make my travel to Alaska to be even harder than it would have otherwise been. 8 people in his traveling party, with 4 of them being kids. They probably just needed to get on that plane so as not to have to deal with the airport or any other flight manipulations to 'make it happen'.

What is burning me up is that these airlines will gladly take your reservation with all kinds of stipulations on how you can't cancel it until x or for y reason, maybe a rate or some other 'gotchya'. But they're doing that without any regard to whether they can fulfill it at this point.

And it's probably not prosecutable even though they're not giving you what you bought. There's 'clauses that you gladly click on because you have to. ( i know the arguments and have come to the conclusion that you don't really have that choice / See South Park about this. )

But they really shouldn't be selling something that they can't actually provide. (Which is not only a destination but a specific time & date to be flow there.)
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

El_Dan: $10,000 is worth more to some people than to others.


$10,000 to potentially wreck a vacation itinerary for a family's first vacation in two+ years for eight people isn't very much.  Connecting flights, hotel and vehicle reservations, potentially guided activities that have already been paid for, that might come to significantly more than $10,000, an expense that the family already was willing to bear.

Sure, for a couple without kids or a solo traveler, changing reservations might not be so bad, or such travelers might already be winging it, no real itinerary to begin with.  But coordinating for eight even $10,000 each might be difficult to accept.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tasteme: SergeantObvious: If you offered me 10k right now to drive to Alaska, AND back, I'd be all in.

You live in Alaska, don't you?


Lol no, Fort Worth
 
ChiliBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder what kind of documentation that comes with. Presumably straight up cash of that quantity has to be reported as income and any country's revenue agency is going to be thinking money laundering if you don't have anything to back it up when you tell them, LOL, the airline gave it to me.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: El_Dan: $10,000 is worth more to some people than to others.

$10,000 to potentially wreck a vacation itinerary for a family's first vacation in two+ years for eight people isn't very much.  Connecting flights, hotel and vehicle reservations, potentially guided activities that have already been paid for, that might come to significantly more than $10,000, an expense that the family already was willing to bear.

Sure, for a couple without kids or a solo traveler, changing reservations might not be so bad, or such travelers might already be winging it, no real itinerary to begin with.  But coordinating for eight even $10,000 each might be difficult to accept.


For 80k, you could rent a baller RV and cruise home having the time of your lives. Including paying for a driver.
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd like additional confirmation that this is a thing that happened and not an overworked travel writer's fantasy.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The type of person that can enjoy an "adventure vacation" is the type of person that can casually leave 10 grand on the table. Only the generationally rich generally get to do that shiat.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skyotter: I'd like additional confirmation that this is a thing that happened and not an overworked travel writer's fantasy.


The amount sounds high, although considering the circus that flying has been the last few months it's not completely unreasonable.
 
Creoena
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've been to Alaska and it's absolutely stunning.  I get it.  I'd still take the $10k and reschedule it though.

/highlight was probably when I was sitting on a boat and two whales just came right up to it within a few arms lengths and hung out for a while
 
SusanY
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A friend of a friend, some years ago...

The airline has overbooked the flight, and is doing the thing where they offer more and more money for someone not to take the flight. She isn't paying attention, and doesn't realise what's going on. Finally, she figures it out ... and by that point, the airline is offering a lot of money, "oh sure, no problem, I can take a flight tomorrow."

=====

Typical reason why you might not want to take the money ... you're on the way to a business meeting to close the.deal on a multimillion dollar government contract. Missing the meeting will cost you way more thann$10000.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SusanY: A friend of a friend, some years ago...

The airline has overbooked the flight, and is doing the thing where they offer more and more money for someone not to take the flight. She isn't paying attention, and doesn't realise what's going on. Finally, she figures it out ... and by that point, the airline is offering a lot of money, "oh sure, no problem, I can take a flight tomorrow."

=====

Typical reason why you might not want to take the money ... you're on the way to a business meeting to close the.deal on a multimillion dollar government contract. Missing the meeting will cost you way more thann$10000.


Why do airlines overbook flights? If I have to drive to an airport in advance of a flight I have already paid you for my inconvenience Now you want more from me?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Factor in cancellation fees from accommodation and attractions because their itinerary changed would eat a lot of that 10k on an Alaskan vacation.
 
