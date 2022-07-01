 Skip to content
(WPSD Local 6 Paducah)   God desperately trying to tell woman to leave Kentucky   (wpsdlocal6.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Woman desperately believes God has spared her each time.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The God in question

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Women.  Plural.  All of them.
 
othmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when God lets you know about it
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God is gay and wears a pretend Superman costume and has both a flowing flaxen mane and a flowing beard?

I'm reasonably sure that god does not exist.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looks like arson. Rebuilding, unhappy with the design, arrange to be away after a day of "installing wood floors" which filled the place with adhesive fumes. Provided they have a robust insurance policy that covers fires that occur during construction.
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Belief in this God's existence is a matter of faith. And, as MLK said, faith is taking the first step, even when you don't see the whole staircase.

...Nevermind, you're probably right. God isn't a homosexual wearing a pretend Superman costume with a flowing flaxen mane and beard.
Only because the Superman costume is real.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing."

"But Lindsey, her son, and her contractors had been working at the home just hours before."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She says it's them (family) and her faith that is keeping her afloat.

Faith in the power of the almighty


dollar.

Loaned from family as churches are usually a one way only destination for money.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

and that's why religion is based on faith. only thinking makes it so. this applies to most of life.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am disappointed no farker has said "She can come live with me". I mean she ain't all that bad looking?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: I am disappointed no farker has said "She can come live with me". I mean she ain't all that bad looking?


Well most of our dead drunk swimmers can't do shiat with her.
 
