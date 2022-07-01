 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   British climate activists calling themselves the 'Tire Extinguishers' deflate more than 40 tires on SUVs in NYC's Upper East Side and leave leaflets saying 'your gas guzzler kills'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is definitely not helping.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're clearly not British if they're spelling tyre as "tire"...
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Shagbert: They're clearly not British if they're spelling tyre as "tire"...


They had to do that because a Yank won't know what a tyre is...
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fmcgalaxie500: Shagbert: They're clearly not British if they're spelling tyre as "tire"...

They had to do that because a Yank won't know what a tyre is...


Like I've noticed only Canadians say zed when talking to us yanks, as though they are desperate to make themselves seem different. While everyone else in the Anglosphere is assured of who they are in the Empire.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well a deflated tire will give you even poorer gas mileage but okay
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope no one deflates the tires on the truck that my henchmen use to extort local businesses.
imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
they come off like they are this kind of out of touch
c.tenor.comView Full Size



yeah ohhhh deflated their tires without actually destroying them, must be real serious business going on over there hun?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fmcgalaxie500: Shagbert: They're clearly not British if they're spelling tyre as "tire"...

They had to do that because a Yank won't know what a tyre is...


Not that difficult.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Activists are told to avoid cars used for people with disabilities, traders' cars, minibuses and normal-sized cars - but electric SUVs are considered fair game.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
regular tires produce huge amounts of rubber waste that goes to landfills every year

Fark user imageView Full Size


get phat rims to save the planet
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Eh, as long as it's only the FWD SUVs that'll never see a dirt road.
 
ChiliBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seeing as how anyone hasn't yet been shot over messing with the wrong guy's car, this probably isn't actually happening in the States.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Modern vehicle engines are already so efficient that your tires have have a larger environmental impact. Even you, Tesla twits, have pretty much the same carbon footprint as a 2022 SUV.

/none of the above is true
//did it trigger you anyway?
///tell your friends and neighbors
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Same thing happened at the SF opera house many years back.

They say the perpetrator was called Deflatormouse.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Messing with a gas guzzler is going to get an activist killed.  It's the latest film yourself social media fad.

Know what inflates a tire in a situation like this? A bigger, gas guzzlinger tow truck which wouldn't have needed to be driving around if some genius didn't deflate some tires.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hope no one deflates the tires on the truck that my henchmen use to extort local businesses.
[imcdb.org image 850x361]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PvtStash: they come off like they are this kind of out of touch
[c.tenor.com image 498x208] [View Full Size image _x_]


yeah ohhhh deflated their tires without actually destroying them, must be real serious business going on over there hun?


Ok, so I came in thinking what they're doing is pretty stupid as it'll take additional energy to re-inflate the tires at best, at worst they'll be refilled with something like fix-a-flat which is even worse for the environment.

Then came you who actually came up with something FAR more stupid and suggested destroying the tires, which again would be replace at an even greater impact to the environment...
 
Veloram
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Letting the air out of the tires will do wonders for fuel efficiency
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a big bunch of dumb.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sod off, swampy
 
inner ted
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hope no one deflates the tires on the truck that my henchmen use to extort local businesses.
[imcdb.org image 850x361]


I know the dreaded "tight jeans throat rip" technique
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: Activists are told to avoid cars used for people with disabilities, traders' cars, minibuses and normal-sized cars - but electric SUVs are considered fair game.


WTF?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Most likely this will result with Pissed off guy slashing bike tires in the bike rack.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So much protest so good.
Cool, I can just air right back up. Of course it's NYC so I doubt anyone has a compressor onboard like most rednecks do.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Messing with a gas guzzler is going to get an activist killed.  It's the latest film yourself social media fad.

Know what inflates a tire in a situation like this? A bigger, gas guzzlinger tow truck which wouldn't have needed to be driving around if some genius didn't deflate some tires.


Most roadside emergency kits have a tire inflator that plugs into your 12v adapter so for a lot of people they'll be up and running in no time.

I personally have this bad boy in my trunk because I got tired of dealing with the inflator that plugs into my 12v when I want to make sure my tires are nice and inflated, plus Home Depot gave me a couple of extra batteries when I bought a drill and impact driver kit for my weekend side job.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Messing with a gas guzzler is going to get an activist killed.  It's the latest film yourself social media fad.

Know what inflates a tire in a situation like this? A bigger, gas guzzlinger tow truck which wouldn't have needed to be driving around if some genius didn't deflate some tires.


if environmental activists actually wanted to "save the planet" by doing something to gas guzzlers they'd be spraying the door handles with deadly chemicals or such, not popping the tires.  if you're going to break the law for mother earth don't half ass it.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This misdemeanour vandalism is proposed by someone once a year. For some reason it never seems to become popular. Oh, well. That's the thing about counter productive behaviour.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not the way. If you are going to vandalize something, make it a refiners or a petrosyndicate HQ.
Consumers are on the victim side of the books.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fano: fmcgalaxie500: Shagbert: They're clearly not British if they're spelling tyre as "tire"...

They had to do that because a Yank won't know what a tyre is...

Like I've noticed only Canadians say zed when talking to us yanks, as though they are desperate to make themselves seem different. While everyone else in the Anglosphere is assured of who they are in the Empire.


Oh U!
/subtle.
//but not obscure.
///3
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Modern vehicle engines are already so efficient that your tires have have a larger environmental impact. Even you, Tesla twits, have pretty much the same carbon footprint as a 2022 SUV.

/none of the above is true
//did it trigger you anyway?
///tell your friends and neighbors


The constant farting from Tesla owners have a much larger environmental impact than all the SUVs in the world combined.

/the above is true
//I feel fine
///okay
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not someone I'd mess with
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Modern vehicle engines are already so efficient that your tires have have a larger environmental impact. Even you, Tesla twits, have pretty much the same carbon footprint as a 2022 SUV.

/none of the above is true
//did it trigger you anyway?
///tell your friends and neighbors


Tires are pretty farking bad for the environment.
 
Crankpot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hope no one deflates the tires on the truck that my henchmen use to extort local businesses.
[imcdb.org image 850x361]


Wish I had more funnies to give. Tysm
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Like we don't have enough A-holes of our own to deal with.
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, that wasn't very woke.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: fragMasterFlash: Modern vehicle engines are already so efficient that your tires have have a larger environmental impact. Even you, Tesla twits, have pretty much the same carbon footprint as a 2022 SUV.

/none of the above is true
//did it trigger you anyway?
///tell your friends and neighbors

The constant farting from Tesla owners have a much larger environmental impact than all the SUVs in the world combined.

/the above is true
//I feel fine
///okay


the real environmental damage of teslas is all the people stuck idling in traffic jams longer due to longer road construction times after the teslas repeatedly plow through the construction barriers on autopilot.
change my mind.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hope no one deflates the tires on the truck that my henchmen use to extort local businesses.
[imcdb.org image 850x361]


DALTON THE DICKHEAD
Youtube vIHdywKjl00
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have a battery powered tire pump, so I'm good. I'd need to idle the engine for a few minutes to make sure the battery doesn't go flat, so that's good.

the pump is disposable too, I can just toss it into any trashcan an purchase a new one.

I also have a backup, a can of tire inflator, it uses only the best CFCs. I can always just toss out the can when I'm done and purchase a new one. They are Chinese made, so they use only the best CFCs.

I'd also need to make sure their is no tire damage, so I'd need to drive aimlessly a bit, with no particular place to go, just to make sure the tires are at the correct pressure. I little highway driving, a little city driving, just for fun.

Failing that, I have free roadside assistance. I can call a towtruck, using more gas, which would tow my car to the nearest gas station where I can fill up on more gas, and check my tires, all while idling my engine.

I should post that as a comment on their website, I like to know that I am helping make sure their message to encourage waste is getting across.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: Same thing happened at the SF opera house many years back.

They say the perpetrator was called Deflatormouse.


You know who else liked Deflatormouse?

Mallrats (8/9) Movie CLIP - Truth or Date Game Show (1995) HD
Youtube C6k9TFjWiGs
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Seeing as how anyone hasn't yet been shot over messing with the wrong guy's car, this probably isn't actually happening in the States.


Why do you think they chose NYC?  On the other hand, getting towed in NYC must be a massive pain.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Seeing as how anyone hasn't yet been shot over messing with the wrong guy's car, this probably isn't actually happening in the States.


Someone shows their ignorance but not actually reading the article. It's only in the article title:

British climate activists deflate more than 40 tires on SUVs in NYC's Upper East Side and leave leaflets saying 'your gas guzzler kills': Group warns more cities will be struck in the coming weeks
 
