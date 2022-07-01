 Skip to content
(Everett Herald)   Good thing the COVID pandemic is over and we don't have to wear masks any more. Let's check in with a local hospital to see how . . . oh, poop   (heraldnet.com) divider line
    Hospital, Everett hospital, lack of nurses, emergency department, Providence Regional Medical Center  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said higher wages and bonuses would incentivize workers to pick up more shifts, remain in the field, or take a job at the hospital in the first place.
"There are solutions, and I think if hospitals talked to the nurses and workers, they'd hear the solutions," she said. "The problem is there's nothing holding them to that right now."

When you treat working folks like trash, surprise, they don't want to f*cking work for you. Slavery is f#cking over and it's not coming back, no matter how many times assholes vote Republican.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And that is the "all is well" map intended for public consumption.

The real one looks like this now:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Latest version of Omicron that is the biggest sensation sweeping the nation since the Twist is back to causing respiratory issues during initial infection - COVID cough - while also erasing immune memory in order to make reinfection MORE likely.

So now your lungs will shred themselves again and again as you get sick every 6-12 weeks until you finally have to quit working forever because of Long COVID giving you brain damage or diabetes or a stroke.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Latest version of Omicron that is the biggest sensation sweeping the nation since the Twist is back to causing respiratory issues during initial infection - COVID cough - while also erasing immune memory in order to make reinfection MORE likely.

So now your lungs will shred themselves again and again as you get sick every 6-12 weeks until you finally have to quit working forever because of Long COVID giving you brain damage or diabetes or a stroke.


When I had COVID in may I had one coughing fit where I puked into my mouth.  Also, blood in my phlegm.  Thankfully it didn't last in my lungs all that long, 3-4 days before it started to resolve.


My wife has a residual dry cough to this day.

COVID was unpleasant.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Narrator: "The pandemic was never over."
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Latest version of Omicron that is the biggest sensation sweeping the nation since the Twist is back to causing respiratory issues during initial infection - COVID cough - while also erasing immune memory in order to make reinfection MORE likely.

So now your lungs will shred themselves again and again as you get sick every 6-12 weeks until you finally have to quit working forever because of Long COVID giving you brain damage or diabetes or a stroke.


Yes, but what about the positive aspects?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hissatsu: weddingsinger: Latest version of Omicron that is the biggest sensation sweeping the nation since the Twist is back to causing respiratory issues during initial infection - COVID cough - while also erasing immune memory in order to make reinfection MORE likely.

So now your lungs will shred themselves again and again as you get sick every 6-12 weeks until you finally have to quit working forever because of Long COVID giving you brain damage or diabetes or a stroke.

Yes, but what about the positive aspects?


Increasing shareholder values?

I got nothing...
 
Monocultured
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"We're watching the end of healthcare."

That ended a long time ago in the US. We're just watching the end of bedside manner; there's plenty of bachelor's degree doctors in other countries who will put themselves in harms way to immigrate and get abused relentlessly by our immigrant work visa slavery system in the process.
 
