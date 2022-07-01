 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Judge to defendant: I asked you a f***ing question a**hole'. There go tha judge, there go tha judge   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.

Sixty days.

Boy that'll show him.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

puffy999: Wow.

Sixty days.

Boy that'll show him.


something happon and eeyore sitll not satisfy
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see this on Court Cam!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What I find amazing is that this behavior warrants discipline, but conduct that causes an innocent person to go to jail is "the system working"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'He regrets that his conduct reflects negatively accurately on the judiciary and the judicial system,' the documents read."
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Um, 60 days when he deprived a man of nearly 2 years of his freedom for trying to defend himself. Pro-se defendants are supposed to be given wide latitude in the manner that they present their defense.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Swear at the judge and enjoy free room and board for weeks or months.  A judge swears at you and you can still get that free room and board if you react like a normal person.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did anyone read to the part where he apologized to the guy he yelled/at at and admitted that he was out of line? Did anyone read the part where no one actually put in jail for over 500 days?

Certainly everyone must have, right?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They didn't invent the term "Black Robe Disease" for nothing.
 
special20
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

His expression in that picture reminded me of Buddy Hackett for some reason.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why don't we just fire bad judges?
Oh wait, we can't.
 
