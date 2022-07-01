 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Yellowstone: 3 Humans: Outlook is not good   (thehill.com) divider line
31
    More: Sad, Yellowstone National Park, 71-year-old woman, American Bison, Teton County, Wyoming, bull bison, third goring, older woman, Wyoming  
•       •       •

1272 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 7:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only surprising thing is that it didn't happen on Tuesday.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope that selfie was worth it.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: Hope that selfie was worth it.


This one sounds truly accidental, according to the article.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've developed a taste for human flesh.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were gored?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Priapetic: Hope that selfie was worth it.

This one sounds truly accidental, according to the article.


Yeah. This one doesn't sound like they were being idiots like the others. Accidentally came up on it and surprised it.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave. The wildlife. The fark. Alone.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bison look ponderous and slow when they're grazing, but if you piss them off, which even only being too close to them will, you're going to have a bad time.  That's several 100s of pounds of rage with horns looking to see you dead.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, for the slow learners: Yellowstone is NOT a petting zoo.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Indians hunted and killed them for food, fur, and leather and lots of other stuff.  The white man killed them for sport, and would leave the carcasses to rot in the sun.  I do believe the bison remember that.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: The Dog Ate My Homework: Priapetic: Hope that selfie was worth it.

This one sounds truly accidental, according to the article.

Yeah. This one doesn't sound like they were being idiots like the others. Accidentally came up on it and surprised it.


That's true, but several of the other incidents from the article are sketchy.  And since when did fark start letting these pesky "facts" and not reading the article stand in the way of a snarky comment?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was nervous at the National Bison Range, and I was in my car.  I'd never seen so many right along/on the road.  I figured if they didn't attack the Subaru in front of me with their young right there, I might be fine going around 5mph.

Snapped from the driver's seat, stopped in the one lane dirt road while they milled about:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge," the park said in a news release.

I visited the park about 7 years ago. To the best of my recollection the signage regarding the threat of wild animals was pretty prominent.  I'd like to think that they didn't see it, but I really can't fathom not noticing something the size of a bison in your path.  Maybe her survival story will save someone else's life.

/People are stupid.
//No one will learn.
///For the third victim in the coming week
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason I don't care for nature
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you let a bison sneak up on you, it was your fault.

Unless we are in the heiress raped a 14yo boy 4 times thread.  And in that case women dont have agency and cant be blamed.  The bison is at fault.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: The Indians hunted and killed them for food, fur, and leather and lots of other stuff.  The white man killed them for sport, and would leave the carcasses to rot in the sun.  I do believe the bison remember that.


Well they did hunt them for their hides, but definitely did waste the meat, which by the way is delicious.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is but the beginning. Humans have farked up nature, and nature is beginning to respond.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I was nervous at the National Bison Range, and I was in my car.  I'd never seen so many right along/on the road.  I figured if they didn't attack the Subaru in front of me with their young right there, I might be fine going around 5mph.

Snapped from the driver's seat, stopped in the one lane dirt road while they milled about:

[Fark user image image 850x637]


They're so majestic.  Beautiful animals.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hegelsghost: This is but the beginning. Humans have farked up nature, and nature is beginning to respond.


Its The Happening!  Insert ron paul jazz hands jpg here.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Happening_(2008_film)
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Jake Havechek: The Indians hunted and killed them for food, fur, and leather and lots of other stuff.  The white man killed them for sport, and would leave the carcasses to rot in the sun.  I do believe the bison remember that.

Well they did hunt them for their hides, but definitely did waste the meat, which by the way is delicious.


Bison were eradicated to genocide the Native Americans as European settlement moved west. Initially, Europeans valued Bison as much as the Native Americans.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pemmican_War
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: The Dog Ate My Homework: Priapetic: Hope that selfie was worth it.

This one sounds truly accidental, according to the article.

Yeah. This one doesn't sound like they were being idiots like the others. Accidentally came up on it and surprised it.


Almost had that happen, was biking the outside loop trail around the lower geiser basin with my dad when we rounded a corner around a small hill and came within about 20' of a big bull. I slammed on my brakes so hard my dad almost ran me over. The bison heard the squealing brakes, looked up, grunted, and went back to eating grass. We dismounted, backed up, and waited for him to wander about 100' away from the trail before continuing our ride.

/Turns out he really shouldn't have been there
//Silica in the grass grinds down their teeth and cuts up their stomach
///They normally only resort to eating around the geysers in reality bad winters when they can't find any other food
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Another one? What's their beef?

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

Oh. Riiight.
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'Gored By Bison' would be a good band name.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Representative of the unwashed masses: Jake Havechek: The Indians hunted and killed them for food, fur, and leather and lots of other stuff.  The white man killed them for sport, and would leave the carcasses to rot in the sun.  I do believe the bison remember that.

Well they did hunt them for their hides, but definitely did waste the meat, which by the way is delicious.

Bison were eradicated to genocide the Native Americans as European settlement moved west. Initially, Europeans valued Bison as much as the Native Americans.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pemmican_War


Except for the whole driving them off cliffs thing, sure, everyone valued bison.

The bison eradication didn't really start until the 1870s. It was General Sherman's idea. Yeah, that General Sherman.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How many times do these people need to be told to stay away from the wildlife?

Maybe if it was on the news, they might learn?

Reporter's hilarious reaction to approaching bison goes viral
Youtube EvptWXUJfKs
 
Theeng
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Sleeper_agent: Representative of the unwashed masses: Jake Havechek: The Indians hunted and killed them for food, fur, and leather and lots of other stuff.  The white man killed them for sport, and would leave the carcasses to rot in the sun.  I do believe the bison remember that.

Well they did hunt them for their hides, but definitely did waste the meat, which by the way is delicious.

Bison were eradicated to genocide the Native Americans as European settlement moved west. Initially, Europeans valued Bison as much as the Native Americans.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pemmican_War

Except for the whole driving them off cliffs thing, sure, everyone valued bison.

The bison eradication didn't really start until the 1870s. It was General Sherman's idea. Yeah, that General Sherman.


Sherman was an asshole, he was a good asshole in the Civil War, but it's a complete nonsurprise that he would do that.

Also not a surprise that someone else got gored in Yellowstone, Bison are not to be trifled with.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFAA third goring occurred earlier this year when a woman walked within 10 feet of a bison on May 30. "Consequently, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air,"

Where these people think they are? In the goat pen of a farking petting zoo?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: FTFA : A third goring occurred earlier this year when a woman walked within 10 feet of a bison on May 30. "Consequently, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air,"

Where these people think they are? In the goat pen of a farking petting zoo?


But they're so cute! O_O
 
Snooza
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Came here for video goodness. Leaving disappointed.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.