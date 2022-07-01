 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Come and listen to a short story by Norman Maclean, read live on Zoom by TFarker (and professional narrator) Cyclometh today at noon PT, 3 PM ET. Sign up at link to get a Zoom invite, more DIT   (events.trl.org) divider line
4
    More: Live  
•       •       •

80 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 2:30 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hello friends! Your friendly neighboorhood audiobook narrator and TFarker Cyclometh here.

Starting nearly ten years ago I began volunteering at my local library, reading short stories and essays during the lunch hour every first Friday of the month. The target audience was mostly people who worked in the area around the downtown library branch, and people would come by to eat their lunch and hears some stories.

The pandemic kind of put a kink in the works, but we've started doing the sessions via Zoom, and anyone is welcome to join in to listen. All you have to do is visit the link, fill out some basic details and the library will send you a Zoom link to join up and catch a live reading.

Today we're doing a short story by Norman Maclean, the author of A River Runs Through It.

Visit the link at the top of the thread or click here to sign up!

https://events.trl.org/event/listen-here-lunch-break-story-time-adults-3
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🎵 Come and listen to a story by a man named McClain
Might not be any rivers but might be a little rain 🎶
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You voice acted A Beast So Fierce, right? If so, you're good. It's on my app bookshelf now
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mybluemake: You voice acted A Beast So Fierce, right? If so, you're good. It's on my app bookshelf now


I did! No Beast So Fierce was a lot of fun to record. If you liked that one, you might like another one I did by the same author called The United States of Beer, about the history of beer in the US.

Thank you for the kind words!
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.