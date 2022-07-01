 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Lawyer in Oath Keepers Case keeps filing motions, even after withdrawing from case and being disbarred   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's a Constitutional lawyer, so it's totes OK...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are they wanking motions?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What are they going to do? Disbar him?
(Yeah, they can get creative with contempt...)
 
