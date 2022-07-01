 Skip to content
(Courthouse News Service)   If you're worried about how divided America has become, there's good news. Over a quarter of Americans across party lines agree that it's about time to take up arms against our government   (courthousenews.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk is cheap. Answering poll questions is easy.

Let's see how they fare in a real war. They have no idea what horrors armed conflicts inflict.

/Look at Ukraine right now, dumbasses.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Talk is cheap. Answering poll questions is easy.


I'm somewhat reminded of that skinny-armed kid we all knew in high school who wouldn't shut up about anarchy and living in anarchy and embracing anarchy as a lifestyle and never once considering that in such a world his primary purpose would have been to serve as a human footstool.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What do the rest of them think we should do?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No one likes that we are lead by oligarchs and their propaganda networks.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At one point in our history it was 50%, and how'd that work out for them?
 
Mouser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The good thing is, thanks to our right to bear arms, the other 3/4s will be able to keep these malcontents in their place.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: At one point in our history it was 50%, and how'd that work out for them?


Pretty good, it seems.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh for chrissake, let them. At this stage of the game who gives a shiat if the country devolves into war and anarchy.
" these things gotta happen every few years. It clears the air of a lot of old shiat."
Clemenza
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's as if the government were controlled by weapons manufacturers with a vested interest in armed violence.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Day 1: WOLVERINES!!!

Day 6: I need my prescription filled my glasses broke we're out of mountain dew my socks are wet mosquitos everywhere I can't sleep on the ground anymore it's too hot out its to cold out
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not sure the targets are agreed upon.
 
clintster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Or... or... we could work to find common ground and make a nation that serves everyone's interests.

And commence pointing and laughing... now.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is anyone actually worried about it being "divided"?
I don't want to be "united" or come to some "common understanding" with these Republican assholes.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What would be the goal exactly? Replace the gov't with non-politicians that would immediately take advantage of the grift?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 famine would be a powerful enough motivator
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

austerity101: What do the rest of them think we should do?


Vote.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But it's so much easier to post on the internet about how it's time for riots and guns and political assassinations then to actually DO any of that stuff!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't see the government as the problem.

Individual politicians? Yes
Some voters? Yes
Insurrectionists? Yes

But most of government works just fine if you leave it alone.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: At one point in our history it was 50%, and how'd that work out for them?


But..but..but heritage wharggarbl this time it's different blarglegarble reverse racism oogabooga the good old days herpaderpa The Liberals durrrr.....

/this is what they sound like to normal people
//the corn-fed MAGA morons would get their racist asses handed to them in short order, at a terrible cost
///nobody wins a civil war, one side just loses less badly
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

clintster: Or... or... we could work to find common ground and make a nation that serves everyone's interests.

And commence pointing and laughing... now.


Me:  "I, a gay man, would like to be allowed to exist."

Nazis:  "We want to murder him."

Explain to me the common ground there.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bronskrat: What would be the goal exactly? Replace the gov't with non-politicians that would immediately take advantage of the grift?


The politicians I happen to like are OK.  We just need to devise a way to decide which politicians we want to keep and which ones we want to get rid of.  Some kind of thing where we ask everyone to choose their favorites and then go with that.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't see the government as the problem.

Individual politicians? Yes
Some voters? Yes
Insurrectionists? Yes

But most of government works just fine if you leave it alone.


You've never been to a California DMV.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I broke down and got a bumper sticker. Since voting means shiat here at least at the national level.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [memesmonkey.com image 400x400]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: famine would be a powerful enough motivator


We have always been 3 meals away from revolution. All societies past and present are. The one thing all sides agree upon is hunger, and all people will regress towards barbarism to be able to eat.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
particularly those who identify as Republican

Why? They're getting everything they want.  Little entitled snowflake babies. It's the left who should be arming themselves to the teeth.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hell yes the South will rise again!  And this time we're gonna give y'all a real ass whuppin' !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not scary......
It's inevitable.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Money=speech
 
imbrial
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ftfa look, dumbass - if the army came down on the side opposite you, they can and will without breaking a sweat

Ukraine was absolutely bristling with small arms and it didn't mean shiat against Russia until heavy arms started coming from US and Europe etc
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why against the government? They're not the root of the problem.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Talk is cheap. Answering poll questions is easy.

Let's see how they fare in a real war. They have no idea what horrors armed conflicts inflict.

/Look at Ukraine right now, dumbasses.


The war isn't official, but it's being waged.
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

clintster: Or... or... we could work to find common ground and make a nation that serves everyone's interests.

And commence pointing and laughing... now.


Well completely dissolve Citizens United and all evangelical influence from the sub 70 IQ's in our government and sure, this could work. I live in rural WI and plenty of mouth breathers around but most keep to themselves and I do as well. We're all still in the polite nodding stage and maybe even holding a door for someone. I'm sure it will devolve into screaming and gunfire someday. So pleased my wife is a teacher...
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ask that dumb dead asshole Ashli Babbitt how that went.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, a lot of that quarter are Fascists Republicans. Six knuckle-draggers just gave them everything they ever wanted and it just wasn't enough.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh boy, my first green. Yay for me!

And for those who think armed conflict of any sort is a good thing...

Fark user imageView Full Size


... you'd do well to remember that the only thing America has ever been exceptional at is violence and destruction

You will not like living here, assuming you are able to live at all and what will be left in the aftermath will not be the US, that will be the first casualty
 
bronskrat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: bronskrat: What would be the goal exactly? Replace the gov't with non-politicians that would immediately take advantage of the grift?

The politicians I happen to like are OK.  We just need to devise a way to decide which politicians we want to keep and which ones we want to get rid of.  Some kind of thing where we ask everyone to choose their favorites and then go with that.


I'd be ok with this only if I'm allowed to gerrymander it.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If your govt denies you the vote, takes awawy your right to have a voice through any  number of means (gerrymandering yo out of a useful vote/fraudulent results returned if they don't like what you voted for/unlawful judges granting party line power), then once they have removed any potential means of peaceful changes happening(if al three branches of govt become illegitimate who do you turn to for a peaceful option of change), what are you left with?

the only options on the table are superposed to be:
A: accept your subjection
or
B: by all means do please try and use the violence that is all we know we left for you, becasue the moment you pick up a single rock, we can then take up the legitimate power of govt/police against you.


if the offical power of govt has been taken and turned into a dictator power over you abusing you, then you are left with subjugation or win a violent coup.
That goal is to wind up with that situation, so those in power can then legitimize using the govt violence to remove your voice all together, take away your rights because you are just a violent insurrectionist.


And yeah last time i checked most of the decent morally peaceful opposed to violence people ain't owning guns in the first place,so exactly how do you imagine any of that goes down?

It's a trap to force the good and decent people into the role of the violent ones, becasue of course the chocie  of accepting your oppression is not a real one, and of course the losers are historically recorded as the baddies, by whoever wins.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wish they would.   Let the carnage begin.   That would be millions of nutjobs removed from the gene pool.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The problem is that half of the people who feel this way want to shoot the right wing, and the other half want to shoot the left wing.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course, you don't want to take up arms against the government. You want to BE the government. You want to take up arms against asshats who occupy and subvert the government and try to oppress you.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Athens_(1946)

The NRA, the Klan, Reagan, all worked to keep guns out of the hands of disenfranchised people.
There's a lot of distorted history around guns. But one of the basic facts is the Black Panthers originated the modern pro-gun movement.

Of course there was immediate pushback (by Reagan and others). But MLK, for all the peace talk, had plenty of guns around him, especially after his house was bombed.

The firearms though are just a stopgap to prevent immediate violence against you. You have to follow through and couple it  with political action. Same way it was done with the Civil Rights movement. There were riots and when National guardsmen tried to put those down, and of course it was proven the guard was lethal against even white college kids at Kent State, they had sniper fire on them.

But firearms are just one minor tool in a spectrum of strategies that have to be pushed to force political change. That, and a lack of a sense of history, are major advantages against people who only like to play "rock" in rock, paper, scissors. (I'm being cute there, sorry, it's an advantage against people who think firearms and tactics are the best and only tool and fantasize about this).

As soon as the left starts using firearms as a matter of course to protect themselves, hard gun control laws will start coming back.

Weapons are an important factor in war, but not the decisive factor; it is people, not things that are decisive. The contest of strength is not only a contest of military and economic power, but also a contest of human power and morale. People necessarily wield military and economic power. - Mao Tse Tung
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: It's not scary......
It's inevitable.


Like death, you mean?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Oh boy, my first green. Yay for me!

And for those who think armed conflict of any sort is a good thing...

[Fark user image image 425x283]

... you'd do well to remember that the only thing America has ever been exceptional at is violence and destruction

You will not like living here, assuming you are able to live at all and what will be left in the aftermath will not be the US, that will be the first casualty


Your headline sucks, mine was better.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Talk is cheap. Answering poll questions is easy.

Let's see how they fare in a real war. They have no idea what horrors armed conflicts inflict.

/Look at Ukraine right now, dumbasses.


Talk is cheap and a picture is worth a thousand words and this gif is close to a hundred of pictures...
you do the math.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That percentage fluctuates with gas prices.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Because the little Snow FLAKES didn't get their way.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Talk is cheap. Answering poll questions is easy.

Let's see how they fare in a real war. They have no idea what horrors armed conflicts inflict.

/Look at Ukraine right now, dumbasses.


Doesn't matter, busted my ammosexual casings all over your face.

/cuz im a toy solder
/doo dod oood od oo dodo d oo
 
