WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*looks at pics*
I remember him, he's pretty handy with a snow shovel as well.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look. An old man defended himself with a shotgun and 1 shell.

Just more proof no one needs or should be allowed an AR-15 for self-defense. A Mossberg or Remington will do you just fine.
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like justifiable homicide laws will prevail.

https://www.shouselaw.com/ca/defense/laws/justifiable-homicide/
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 93-year-old man has shot and critically injured a would-be burglar after a gang tried to break into his home in California.
Retired plumber Joe Howard Teague repeatedly warned the attempted robbers that he had a shotgun, but they continued to approach and throw things at him.
Teague told reporters outside his Moreno Valley home yesterday: 'I approached them to put them under citizen's arrest.

I'm at least mildly curious about what actually happened at this point.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on how good you are with a fishing pole.  (It's long, but it's brilliant.)

Baelin's Route - An Epic NPC Man Adventure
Youtube PEe-ZeVbTLo
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: I'm at least mildly curious about what actually happened at this point.


i.gifer.comView Full Size

It was fire, yo.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think in their minds a frail old man would be an easy target but how could you look at him and NOT think, "Yeah, that dude DEFINITELY has a shotgun":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would a gang member in southern California be driving a car with an EU license plate?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/could have used a different image but this was too amusing
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it ok to speculate on race in this one? I'll bet the robber was a white person, and the guy with the shotgun has a small penis. I'm poking fun at you, farkers.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Is it ok to speculate on race in this one? I'll bet the robber was a white person, and the guy with the shotgun has a small penis. I'm poking fun at you, farkers.


400 years of racism, America.
When, oh when, will the White Man catch a break?
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You'll get yours, Ganon
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Oh look. An old man defended himself with a shotgun and 1 shell.

Just more proof no one needs or should be allowed an AR-15 for self-defense. A Mossberg or Remington will do you just fine.


Whaa? So it's better to shoot people one way but not another? That doesn't make much sense. My semiauto 12ga's fire rounds just as quick as my ARs. And I have a slam fire pump that isn't far behind. Use what your comfortable shooting and proficient with. If you do have to do what this guy did, it's better to kill them, so they don't sue you. So it's unfortunate he didn't put 3 rounds in him that he said he had.
 
