For $1.5 million you can get a NYC apartment with a shower in the closet and the ability to cook at the same time
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The kitchen. You forgot the sink! You can't beat that view though. I hope you're tall if you want to control the A/C.
nypost.comView Full Size

/short people got no reason....to be cool
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How much is that in Hong Kong cage rooms?
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stop normalizing this bullshiat
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's a helluva deal.

/posting from 10 acres that was a fraction of the cost, just outside a top 25 university town
 
heymonkees
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Buried in the article:

If that sounds like a hot, wet mess for $1.5 million, that because the listing is actually for two side-by-side apartments seperated by a small hallway.

For all we know the other one is a penthouse

/it's probably even smaller
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fano: Stop normalizing this bullshiat


The only people normalizing this bullshiate are the idiots that MUST live in the hottest areas of Manhattan lest they sit on a subway for 45 mins and live in the affordable outerboroughs like the rest of us plebs.

Manhattanites are garbage and they deserve all the bad things that happen to them and nothing but them.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shower salad anyone?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yay! I always wanted to live in a death trap just to brag about the locale.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The ZILLOW is better.

zillow
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Something about being able to buy visas by investing a half million into an American business. Three people buy this property for the visas through a Delaware corporation, never have to live in it or even see it. Then maybe a property manager rents it out on their behalf.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Fano: Stop normalizing this bullshiat

The only people normalizing this bullshiate are the idiots that MUST live in the hottest areas of Manhattan lest they sit on a subway for 45 mins and live in the affordable outerboroughs like the rest of us plebs.

Manhattanites are garbage and they deserve all the bad things that happen to them and nothing but them.


Why don't those silly poors settle for the same thing, but for $1.2M and losing an extra hour of sleep? I'm sure they can afford it with 5 roommates and skipping the avocado toast.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ALFER69: The ZILLOW is better.

zillow


Only one image appears representative of the one from the article. If either of the floorplans is accurate, it's a pretty standard NYC walkup. And aside from the Clower (closet shower), it's a pretty standard 1bd 1ba. I stayed in one one summer a while back. It's a pretty common floor plan and it looks like they blasted out a wall. From the surfboard, I am wondering if the person actually surfs and wants to be able to shower in a real shower right when they walk in? Dunno. I remember the bathroom being REAL small in the place I stayed.

But it's always funny to see people gawk at these. It looks like it's a pretty big apartment. For 1.5m you could prolly get a mansion somewhere, but then you have to live where you can get a 1.5m mansion.
🤷🏿
 
fsbilly
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: The kitchen. You forgot the sink! You can't beat that view though. I hope you're tall if you want to control the A/C.
[nypost.com image 850x566]
/short people got no reason....to be cool


Sink is next to the shower... Both probably used to be in the kitchen before they knocked the wall out.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, for $300k in Kentucky....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: The kitchen. You forgot the sink! You can't beat that view though. I hope you're tall if you want to control the A/C.
[nypost.com image 850x566]
/short people got no reason....to be cool


You use the toilet for dumbshiat.
 
ChaqCLT
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ENS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Worked in midtown for years.

Manhattan is a concrete armpit. An endless series of rusty radiators hanging from drab, empty monoliths owned by LLCs that serve no function but to block the sun and act as waypoints between the chain pharmacies and banks.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Meanwhile, for $300k in Kentucky....


[Fark user image image 596x446]


Practically a steal with lighting-fast 56K internet access and a brisk 2-hour drive to the nearest grocery store.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Better be conveniently located.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: The kitchen. You forgot the sink! You can't beat that view though. I hope you're tall if you want to control the A/C.
[nypost.com image 850x566]
/short people got no reason....to be cool


I like how the fridge is next to the oven.  I'm sure that will work well.
 
TheYeti
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't really have any urge to live in NYC, but that's probably a solid investment.
 
