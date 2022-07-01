 Skip to content
(TaxProf)   After a math professor caught them cheating to get their #2 U.S. News ranking, Columbia will sit out this year's college rankings   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
College rankings are a pretty good way to prompt otherwise intelligent people to do really stupid things.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
US News rankings are fraud anyway.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"After a math professor caught them cheating to get their #2 U.S. News ranking, Columbia will sit out this year's college rankings "

Well, Columbia should sit. It must be tiring to hold up that torch all the time.
Lochsteppe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's still a nice school.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Your blog sucks.


User name checks out.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Give the cheater 30 days to out themself.  Then have the cheater do the honorable thing and commit public suicide.  If the cheater does not out themselves, revoke all diplomas from every person to EVER graduate from Columbia and ahut down the university permanently.  Have the government seize all the assets.  Burn the whole thing down to the ground and salt the earth.
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I started grad school, Michigan was #2 in nuclear engineering. The next year, we went up to #1. Almost immediately, the enrollment doubled.

Some people take this shiat seriously.

/still #1, last I checked.
//Glow Blue
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

forteblast: When I started grad school, Michigan was #2 in nuclear engineering. The next year, we went up to #1. Almost immediately, the enrollment doubled.

Some people take this shiat seriously.

/still #1, last I checked.
//Glow Blue


Didn't they close their research reactor?

Georgia Tech closed theirs after the Olympics.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

forteblast: When I started grad school, Michigan was #2 in nuclear engineering. The next year, we went up to #1. Almost immediately, the enrollment doubled.

Some people take this shiat seriously.

/still #1, last I checked.
//Glow Blue


I heard they also have a crazy teacher who wears dark glasses.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Princeton Review guide rates which are the best party schools anyway.
 
Shryke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Your blog sucks.


Your Columbia journalism degree sucks, too.
 
