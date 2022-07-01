 Skip to content
(Action News Jacksonville)   Remember, you can choke your chicken all you want, but never beat your neighbor's cock without permission   (actionnewsjax.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Make it hurt, baby.

MAKE IT HURT
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY COCK SUPERVISOR!

/but would you like to be?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the rooster is like most roosters I've known, he had it coming.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Florida man,whats up in that hot hell hole?
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Turn around, walk to my place bang bang bang bang bang now the chickens in my yard! Now it's neck flares up," he said.

Damn, even the roosters in Florida are gun nuts.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People with roosters in suburbs deserve to be dragged into a cul-de-sac, tied up, and made to listen to roosters crowing every time they fall asleep.

Noisy bastards, I wouldn't hesitate to call the cops if some asshole had roosters in my neighborhood. This ain't Green Acres, Wilbur.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.theonion.com/local-trailer-park-shatters-no-stereotypes-1819565364
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The neighbor under indictment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NIMBY like typing detected
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things I never thought I would type:

I have smacked a lot of cocks with sticks because they were assholes that would chase me. In general they would just pop back up and either retreat or come at me again, usually the second whacking was enough to send them running, but every once in a while they would come back for more and I would have to use my feet to sent it sailing.

Never accidentally killed one though, those farkers are made of sinew and hate.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had a nice self defense story going until the "chickens die every day" line.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't know to give it a 21-gun salute!" Nix said, "CPR, mouth-to-mouth, do you know? Or call the chicken ambulance?"

Sounds pretty Republican.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Chickens die every day, people - at Churches, Popeyes, Kentucky Fried Chicken."

Chick-fil-A just sacrifices them.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PENIS JOKES!!!!!


/insert penis joke here
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, I'm not going to judge. All some people want is to find a nice cock and pullet.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bow chicka wow wow...
... and then he laid some pipe, fixed the cable, and they ate the delicious pizza he originally delivered.
/ rare triple threat
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Just the tip.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Howlin' Wolf - Little Red Rooster ( Chess )
Youtube 6Vr-DR5HdKw
 
indy_kid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ever live near someone with a peacock? A few weeks and you'll be ready to murder the bird and the owner.

Knew some folks who kept a small flock of guineas in their yard (they lived on a farm, a mile or so from the next house). Anyone entered their yard and those birds would start squawking like crazy. If you stood among them for a few minutes, they'd settle down. Quite the effective intruder alarm, because few people knew what the guineas would do, and the couple inside the house couldn't miss their squawking.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I bet you can't guess how I got my screen name.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Where these guys live is more rural than a typical suburb.  Large lots with trailers.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Next thing you know, he calls the chicken police on me," Nix said.

That's good shiat right there, I tells you what!
 
